Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other Ubisoft PC games going to Steam

What you need to know

Ubisoft is the publisher behind franchises such as Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six, The Division, and more.

For the last couple of years, Ubisoft has released PC games on its own launcher Uplay, as well as the Epic Games Store.

Several Ubisoft PC games (including Assassin's Creed Valhalla) are now headed to Steam.

While publisher Ubisoft has stuck to its own PC launcher and the Epic Games Store for the last couple of years, that exclusivity is finally coming to an end.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other Ubisoft PC games are headed to Steam (opens in new tab). Some of the other games coming to the platform include Ubisoft's PC-exclusive city building title Anno 1800, as well as the free-to-play multiplayer game Roller Champions. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now slated to launch on Steam on Dec. 6, 2022.

This release date coincides with the final story update coming to the Viking RPG. Titled the Last Chapter, this update is adding some new free content that's meant to close out the story of protagonist Eivor. Assassin's Creed Valhalla previously received multiple expansions, with more support than any prior game in the franchise.

This is a major chance for the publisher, which has eschewed Steam in favor of its own Uplay platform and the Epic Games Store since 2019, with Ubisoft's VP of partnerships and revenue at the time referring to Steam's business model as "unrealistic."

For anyone that prefers playing the best PC games through Steam, this news means you'll have some new games to play in the coming month.

Looking ahead to the future, Ubisoft is planning to launch Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023, alongside titles such as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the oft-delayed pirate game Skull and Bones.