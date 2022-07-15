Best gaming PC deals for July 2022

You know one of the great things about a prebuilt gaming PC? Someone else did all the work for you. It's nice to be able to just click a button and have the perfect machine with all of your favorite settings already in place. Sure you might pay a little extra for that service, but then again with how hard it is to find advanced parts like graphics cards you actually might be getting a bargain. The key, of course, is to find the best gaming PC deals. Not only can you find gaming PCs that offer you advanced graphics without overcharging you, but you can actually save on the total of all those pieces together. It is essentially a discount on the cost of putting in a case for you.

Most major retailers have great deals on gaming PCs, including Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and others. A lot of companies that make custom PCs also sell prebuilt options through those retailers, and that includes a few big names you might recognize like iBuyPower or CyberPower PC. We'll always have an eye out for great savings from any of those locations, and whatever we find that's worth sharing will end up right here.

Best gaming PC deals:

(opens in new tab) Alarco gaming PC $550 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Already a great value at its regular price, this discount definitely makes it a solid budget deal. The internals include an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 graphics card. It's not a high-end PC but you could definitely get up to 60 fps on medium settings for some games.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion gaming desktop $740 $655 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great budget option if you're looking for a gaming PC. This system includes an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super graphics card, includes a mouse and keyboard, and has plenty of other features.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower SlateMR gaming desktop $850 $749.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The nice thing about iBuyPower prebuilts is that they come with a keyboard and mouse, so all you need is a monitor to get gaming as soon as your computer arrives. This one in particular includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 500GB SSD for speed, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card for gaming.

(opens in new tab) CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme PC $1,300 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This one comes with an Intel Core i5-11400F processor, 8GB RAM, and a 500GB solid state drive. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card as well. You'll get eight USB ports to connect peripherals to, multi-display support, 7.1 surround sound, Wi-Fi, and so much more.

(opens in new tab) Skytech Gaming Chronos Mini gaming PC $1,400 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Skytech makes some great and affordable PCs, and this one is down to a particularly low price. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe tech for fast read and write times, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card so you can play plenty of games at high settings.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 gaming desktop $1,750 $1,175.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) This powerful gaming PC includes an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor with a Max Boost Clock of 4.6GHz, a 1TB 7200RPM hard drive, 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It uses Alienware's Dark Side of the Moon chassis that includes liquid cooling and a 1000W power supply. Some features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple USB-C ports.

(opens in new tab) Skytech Shiva gaming PC $1,500 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) A great prebuilt desktop with some added value thanks to its $100 discount. The PC includes an Intel Core i7-11700F processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop $1,900 $1,567.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) Dell's Aurora R13 is one of its most recent prebuilt PCs. This one comes with a 12th-gen Intel COre i7-12700F processor, a 512GB solid state drive, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. It has a lot of the latest tech and will not disappoint.

If you want to build your own PC, go right ahead. Just be aware of some of the difficulties with the process. If you can't be bothered with all the research and connecting of dots and just want something to game on right away, then maybe a prebuilt is more your style. Heck, if you want to play with the latest graphics you almost have to go prebuilt just to avoid how expensive modern cards are getting.