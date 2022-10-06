CLX unveils system with two PCs in a single case that share a power supply, cooler, and more

What you need to know

CLX announced a proof-of-concept gaming PC that has two computers within a single case.

The setup uses an Intel NUC 12 Extreme Compute Element compute card to pack two PCs into a single system.

Having two PCs within the same system allows gamers to split their workload, such as having one PC power games while the other handles streaming.

The setup also allows two PCs to take advantage of the same case, power supply, cooler, and other components.

CLX unveiled a proof-of-concept PC at the Intel TwichCon Party & Intel Creator Challenge Finale event in San Diego, California. The unique system packs two PCs into the same case. It does this by utilizing the Intel NUC 12 Extreme Compute Element compute card.

There are a couple of main benefits of having two PCs in the same case. First, a gamer can split tasks to different computers. For example, they could maximize gaming performance by solely running a game on one PC while managing a stream through the other. Second, the setup allows both PCs to take advantage of the same case, power supply, and cooler.

“When Intel first approached us with this concept, we were immediately intrigued at the possibility of successfully combining two PCs in one build,” said Director of Marketing and Product at CLX Jorge Percival. “Now that it’s been realized, our team is excited about the impact it will have on efficiency, not just in gaming, but across so many other industries, including streaming and content creation. We are so happy to work with Intel on this and can’t wait to see the reactions at the event.”

System 1 System 2 Chassis Lian-Li O11 Dynamic EVO White CPU Intel Core i9-12900K Intel Core i9-12900 CPU Cooler Phanteks 360 White Liquid Cooler Motherboard ASUS ROG Z690 Formula Memory 32GB GSKILL Trident Z5 RGB 5600MHz 32GB Kingston FURY 3200MHz DDR4 OS Drive 1TB Samsung 980 PRO NVMe 500GB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe Storage Drive 4TB Seagate Barracuda HDD 2TB Kingston FURY NV1 NVMe M.2 SSD GPU ASUS RTX 3090 Strix White Power Supply 1300W EVGA SuperNova Gold Cooling Fans Aeolus M2 1201R White RGB

This system is a proof-of-concept, so you can't order it. That being said, CLX makes products aimed at the prosumer market, so the company could release a similar system at some point in the future.