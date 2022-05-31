Diablo Immortal: PC, Android, and iOS system specifications

Diablo Immortal is an upcoming free-to-play action MMORPG that takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III. Players will assume the role of powerful warriors and take on hordes of Diablo’s evil minions to prevent them from resurrecting the Lord of Terror himself.

With Diablo Immortal’s launch right around the corner, Blizzard has released the system requirements for Windows, Android, and iOS versions of the game. These specifications will help players check to see whether their preferred operating systems will be able to run this new chapter of the Diablo franchise.

Windows PC specifications

Minimum requirements Operating system: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100 Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850, or Intel HD Graphics 530 Memory: 4GB RAM Resolution: 1920x1080 minimum display resolution

Recommended specifications Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Memory: 8GB RAM

Android specifications

Minimum requirements Operating system: Android 5.0 and higher Processor: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611 and higher Video: Adreno 512 / Mali-G62 MP3 and higher Memory: 2GB RAM

iOS specifications

Minimum requirements Hardware: iPhone 6s and newer Operating system: iOS 11 and later

Note: The minimum system requirements for Diablo Immortal may change over time on all platforms due to programming changes.

As you can see, the PC specifications are so low that you can run Diablo Immortal using a high-quality budget PC. And with the addition of crossplay with PC, iOS, and Android, you can join your friends in the fight to save the world from Diablo, no matter how low or high end your gaming system is.

Diablo Immortal will be released for Android and iOS systems on June 2, 2022, alongside an Open Beta for the Windows PC version. You can pre-load and pre-register for the PC Open Beta on Google Play or Battle.Net.