DOOM: The Dark Ages for Windows PC is already on sale ahead of launch

If you're looking forward to the next iteration of id Software's demon-obliterating first-person shooter franchise, then this is a deal you'll want to pay attention to. Right now, you can grab the Premium Edition of DOOM: The Dark Ages for $88.49 via CDKeys on Windows PC, an 11% discount from what you'd usually pay for that version of the game.

There's no way of knowing how long this sale will be active, so if you're interested in the extras that come by grabbing the Premium Edition of DOOM: The Dark Ages, act fast!

DOOM: The Dark Ages With DOOM: The Dark Ages, players will master a new way of fighting demons, wielding deadly weapons like the Shield Saw as an implacable force on the battlefield. For bigger foes, the Atlan mech and a cybernetic dragon await.



✅Perfect for: Anyone that likes single-player first-person shooters with tons of ridiculous, brutal weapons.



❌Avoid if: Players that prefer multiplayer experiences, or don't like shooters in general.



DOOM: The Dark Ages unleashes medieval warfare

New weapons and enemies await in DOOM: The Dark Ages. (Image credit: Bethesda/ID Software)

The Premium Edition of DOOM: The Dark Ages packs in a few nifty extras, including two-day early access, meaning players can jump in May 13 ahead of the May 15 release date for the standard edition of the game.

The Premium Edition also includes the promise of future campaign DLC. It's not clear right now what to expect, but DOOM Eternal's DLC was split across two packes, with The Ancient Gods Part 1 and Part 2 telling a combined story set after the ending of the main game. It's certainly possible we could see something similar with the campaign DLC for DOOM: The Dark Ages, but we'll have to wait for more information.

Finally, the Premium Edition of the game also includes some extra skins, as well as a digital soundtrack and artbook to enjoy.

DOOM: The Dark Ages looks to unleash brutal medieval combat, giving players access to new tools like the Shield Saw, Atlan Mech, and even a fire-breathing cybernetic dragon. If you're going to take advantage of this early deal and grab the Premium Edition on PC, be sure to consult the PC requirements for DOOM: The Dark Ages in order to make your computer is ready for the Slayer's latest war, especially if you intend to use the highest ray tracing settings available.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. As an Xbox first-party game, the standard edition will also be available day one through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.