The Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor is an impressive upgrade over its matte counterpart

Most premium electronic devices in our lives feature glossy displays. From our novel folding phones to our massive OLED TVs, we’ve collectively aligned our tastes with lustrous finishes. However, when it comes to the boundless landscape of gaming monitors, matte coatings have been the preferred long-running standard.

Dough, formerly Eve, has entered the highly competitive arena with a new monitor that challenges conventional practices. The recently revealed Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy variant explores the community’s desires by delivering a premium monitor with a glossy polarizer. As one of the first devices in this space, I was interested to see how this refreshed model compared to its matte counterpart.

After extensive testing with various applications and games on Xbox Series X, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch, I’m happy to report that the Dough Spectrum 4k 144Hz glossy monitor presents impressive improvements over the original design. The potently reflective display introduces notable caveats for specific lighting conditions, and the price tag certainly won’t go down easy for most potential buyers, but otherwise, it provides a universally enhanced viewing experience.

Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor: What’s different?

(Image credit: Miles Dompier/Windows Central)

The Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor sports the same sleek frame and gorgeous 27-inch IPS panel as its matte companion. The vivid, rich colors I noted in my initial review are present and notably elevated with this evolved offering. The glossy polarizer enriches the overall picture by flaunting deeper blacks, stunning color arrays, and sharpened images. These technological advancements soundly bolstered the visual presentation when exploring dark caverns in titles like Elden Ring.

Category Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor Monitor size 27 inches (diagonal) Panel type Nano IPS Oxide TFT LCD Backlight type Bottom edge-lit white LED with KSF nano-particle layer Aspect ratio 16:9 Native resolution 3840x2160 4K Ultra HD Pixel density 163ppi HDR HDR10 VESA HDR600 Color depth 10-bit Response time 1ms Frequency range 48Hz-144Hz Adaptive sync NVIDIA G-SYNC & AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Ports HDMI 2.1 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, USB Type-C x 1, USB Type-A x 2, 3.5mm audio jack x 1, USB Type-B x 1

While the refinements to picture quality with the Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor are undeniably meaningful, the screen reflections might be a deal-breaker for some work environments. I have a sunshade in my office that helps eliminate most ambient light. With a glossy monitor, this is the ideal scenario. Unfortunately, shiny objects and stray beams danced across the display when lifting my shade for testing purposes, introducing impossible-to-ignore distractions.

Streamers, content creators, or users who simply want to set the mood should also be aware that RBG lighting in your space will appear on the glossy screen. As someone with a host of accent lights sprinkled around my workstation, this forced considerations when gaming in low-light situations. For players like myself who fancy spooking themselves playing horror games while encircled in darkness, this likely won’t be an issue. However, this may not be the best option for individuals who actually appreciate sunlight.

Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor: How much is it?

(Image credit: Miles Dompier/Windows Central)

Right now, some of you are probably thinking, "Jeez, a 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1, HDR, and a glossy display sounds pretty expensive." And, you'd be absolutely right. The Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor starts at $949. To allow for mounting flexibility, this introductory price point doesn't include the $99 optional stand, so the complete package costs $1,049.

If you aren't set on the glossy finish, the Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz matte monitor is slightly more affordable at $799. Again, if you need a monitor stand, that will set you back an additional $99. Both models are firmly positioned in a premium price range that may be more than the average customer is willing to ante up. They deliver on their lofty promises, but it's worth serious consideration at around $1,000 each.

Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor: Is it worth the upgrade?

(Image credit: Miles Dompier)

Everything I loved about the original Dough Spectrum 4K monitor is maintained with the glossy upgrade. For players passionate about high-end visual performance on Xbox Series X or PS5 but limited in screen real estate, this exceptional display checks almost every box on my gaming wish list. As with the previous iteration, the local dimming with HDR enabled leaves much to be desired. Still, if you're in the market for a 27-ish-inch monitor with outstanding picture quality, the Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor is a worthy contender.

For a more detailed breakdown of how this panel performs with titles like Halo Infinite, check out my full review of the matte model. And if you're in the market for other suitable options, visit our list of the best gaming monitors. The Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor may be on the luxurious end of the spectrum, but with sleek design sensibilities and exquisite colors, this display earns its asking price.