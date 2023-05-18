Gears 5 is the first of many Xbox titles coming to NVIDIA GeForce Now

What you need to know

NVIDIA has announced the Gears 5 will be the first Xbox game added NVIDIA GeForce Now, starting today.

NVIDIA has also stated that Deathloop, Grounded and Pentiment will join GeForce Now on May 25, 2023, with more Xbox titles coming in the future.

GeForce Now is a NVIDIA's premium cloud-gaming service that allows subscribers to stream games they own on PC and other devices incapable of playing games natively.

Today, NVIDIA has announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to bring Xbox games to its PC cloud-gaming service, NVIDIA GeForce Now. The first Xbox title to be added to GeForce Now will be Gears 5, which subscribers can stream and play right now.

In addition to Gears 5, other Xbox PC titles like Pentiment, Grounded, and Deathloop will be joining GeForce Now on May 25, 2023. More games will be added in the future along with Microsoft Store support for Geforce Now.

Gears 5

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Gears 5 is the fifth major entry of the most iconic third-person shooter franchise on Xbox, Gears of War. Help Kait Diaz and her comrades save the planet of Sera from the vicious Swarm in an epic campaign that can be played solo or with your friends in split-screen local co-op or three-player online co-op.

You can play Gears 5 on GeForce Now starting today.

Deathloop

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Deathloop is a first-person shooter created by Arkane, most notable for critically-acclaimed titles such as Dishonored 2 and Prey (2017). You play as an assassin that has been caught in a neverending timeloop on the island of Blackreef. To escape this nightmare, you will have to explore the island, exterminate your targets, and discover the means to break the cycle.

Deathloop will be added to GeForce Now on May 25, 2023.

Grounded

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Grounded is an open-world survival game where you play as a group of teens who have mysteriously been shrunken down to the size of ants. You and other players must band together to traverse the treacherous backyard, gather materials and food to survive, and fend off giant insects looking to devour you.

Grounded will be added to GeForce Now on May 25, 2023.

Pentiment

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Pentiment is a narrative-focused adventure game that tells the tale of Andreas Maler, an illustrator who has been unwillingly caught up in a conspiracy involving murders, scandals, and political intrigue. Help Andreas solve this mystery by exploring the world of 16th-century Bavaria for clues, questioning the locals for leads, and making moral decisions that will determine the outcome of the story.

Pentiment will be added to GeForce Now on May 25, 2023.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is a premium cloud-based gaming subscription service where users can stream digital PC games they own on many compatible devices including TVs, laptops, mobiles, androids, PC, and more.

With the inclusion of some of the best Xbox titles and more upcoming Xbox games on the way, NVIDIA GeForce Now's gigantic library of over 1,600 games is about to get even bigger.