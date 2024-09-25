Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered requires a PlayStation Network account on PC

What you need to know

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is coming to Windows PC and PlayStation 5.

The game is set to launch at $50, with a $10 upgrade option for anyone that already owns the original game on PC or PlayStation 4.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered requires a PlayStation Network (PSN) account on PC.

PlayStation Studios games have started requiring a PlayStation Network account in order to play, including entirely single-player games.

Sony's trend of requiring PlayStation Network accounts for PC games isn't slowing down.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will require a PlayStation Network (PSN) account on PC, as confirmed among the game's details on PlayStation Blog. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is available for $50 on PlayStation 5 and PC, but is also available via a $10 upgrade path for anyone that already owned the game.

Horizon Zero Dawn first launched on PC in 2020, as the tip of the spear for Sony's ever-growing initiative to bring PlayStation Studios games to PC. This version of the game does not require a PSN account.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is slated to arrive on Oct. 31, 2024. Preorders will be available across PlayStation, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on Oct. 3, 2024.

PlayStation Studios games require an account moving forward

God of War Ragnarök just arrived on PC, and a popular mode to remove the PSN account requirement has been pulled. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

When PlayStation first began launching games on PC at a regular cadence, a PSN account was not required.

That changed with a kerfuffle earlier this year after the launch of Helldivers 2, which was meant to require a PlayStation account at launch, but the feature was disabled as the developers tried to address network issues. PlayStation then tried to require the feature after launch, but eventually relented following widespread backlash.

Since then, all PlayStation Studios games that arrive on PC require a PSN account. This includes the recently-launched port of God of War Ragnarök. A mod briefly allowed players to remove this requirement, but the mod was suddenly pulled without explanation.

More PlayStation Studios games are coming to PC in the weeks ahead, including a remake of narrative horror title Until Dawn, which is set to arrive on Oct. 4, 2024.