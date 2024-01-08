HyperX's new gaming mouse is perfect for players who prefer a compact, lightweight option

What you need to know

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) takes place this week from Jan. 9 through Jan. 12 in Las Vegas and is a place where many tech companies announce new products and services.

Leading into the tech week, today HP announced the new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini gaming mouse.

This is a more compact version of the previously released HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2.

It's once more that special CES (Consumer Electronics Show) time of the year when various tech companies reveal the products and services they will be releasing at the special annual event in Las Vegas. As part of this, today HP announced its new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini gaming mouse — a compact wireless accessory with RGB and up to 100 hours of battery life. It's available in black or white and will likely be among the best PC gaming accessories.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini specs Battery life: Up to 100 hours

Lighting effects: RGB

Resolution: Up to 26,000 DPI

DPI Presets: 400 / 800 / 1,600 / 3,200 DPI

Speed: 650 IPS

Acceleration: 50G

Polling rate: Up to 1,000Hz

Charging type: USB-C 2.0

Dimensions: 61.9mm x 36.7mm x 116.6mm (~2.4 x 1.4 x 4.6 inches)

Weight: 59g (~2.1 oz)

I previously wrote our HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 review for the original (regular-sized) version of this PC accessory. It proved to be a very reliable gaming mouse that responded quickly and felt good to use, so I expect that this mini version will be of a similar quality.

Aside from the size, the mini and regular-sized HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 share similar features. Wireless versions last up to 100 hours and they both have simple RGB lighting effects. Additionally, both offer a sensitivity of up to 26,000 DPI with acceleration of 650 IPS. What's more, there are four DPI presets to choose from which make the mouse work at 400, 800, 1,600, or 3,200 DPI, to match your preferred settings.

The one big difference between the larger version and the mini is that the compact option only offers a polling rate of up to 1,000Hz while the regular mouse offers up to 8,000Hz. A change like this isn't all that surprising, though, given that when making a mini version of any accessory some sort of tradeoff is usually there to allow for the compact shape.

You might be asking yourself, why get a mini gaming mouse rather than a regular-sized one? There are some helpful use cases where a mini accessory might be a better fit. Literally, in the case of people with smaller hands — they might find the compact shape more conducive to their needs.

Meanwhile, mini gaming mice also tend to be lighter weight than normal mice, which can make them slightly faster to move around (which might be the edge you need in competitive gaming). On top of that, a smaller mouse might feel more comfortable to people who prefer to hold the accessory with their fingertips in a more claw-like fashion. At any rate, considering that HyperX creates quality gaming accessories, we can expect this new Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini to also be a great product.

Remember, CES 2024 runs from Jan. 9 through Jan. 12 in Las Vegas and there is still plenty of news yet to come. We're covering CES in-person this year, so check back with us to see what the latest Windows and PC-related tech announcements are from the event.