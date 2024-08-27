PlayStation's Accessories app lets players customize their DualSense Edge controllers on Windows PC — here's what you need to know
Players on Windows PC can now use the PlayStation Accessories app to set up custom DualSense Edge profiles.
What you need to know
- The PlayStation firmware update on Windows PC is now the official PlayStation Accessories app.
- Players on PC can now use the PlayStation Accessories app to customize their DualSense Edge controllers.
- This includes creating multiple custom profiles, making it easy to swap back and forth depending on the type of game you're playing.
Using PlayStation controllers on Windows PC just got better.
Sony rolled out an update to the PlayStation firmware updater for PC on Tuesday, retitling it as the PlayStation Accessories app. Using the Accessories app, players can now customize their PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers on PC. This includes button reassignment, adjusting thumbstick sensitivity, and tweaking the trigger deadzones.
Players can also set up multiple custom profiles, so if you go from playing a shooter like a Call of Duty game to an adventure title like God of War, you can easily swap your settings without having to fine-tune your controller all over again. You can easily download the PlayStation Accessories app right now.
Analysis: A cool offering for a higher-end controller
Obviously, this rollout is mainly beneficial to those that buy the $200 DualSense Edge, with regular DualSense owners limited to continuing to update their firmware. Even so, it's cool to see.
PlayStation has been slowly but steadily embracing more PC support, including bringing Trophies to PC earlier in the year starting with Ghost of Tsushima.
With the list of PlayStation Studios games on Windows PC continuing to expand, more and more games on PC are taking advantage of the DualSense's unique haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, including previously PlayStation console exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man and Returnal.
Looking ahead, not much is known about PlayStation's upcoming slate of games, but the PC port of God of War Ragnarök is hitting PC on Sep. 19, 2024. Meanwhile, both the Until Dawn remake and LEGO Horizon Adventures are headed to Windows PC in October 2024 and at some point later in the year, respectively.
