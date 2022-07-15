Razer Stream Controller announced to compete with Elgato Stream Deck

What you need to know

The Razer Stream Controller is a customizable deck that allows people to control their gaming streams.

It features 12 customizable haptic keys, six tactile analog dials, and eight programmable buttons that can be used to open different workspaces.

The Razer Stream Controller is powered by Loupedeck, which has had a similar device on the market for over a year.

Launching with a price tag of $270, the Razer Stream Controller will be available in fall 2022.

Razer just announced a new piece of hardware for content creators, the Razer Stream Controller. The tiny streaming deck features customizable buttons, dials, and keys to perform macros, control devices, and run a stream. The Razer Stream Controller should be available starting in fall 2022 with a price tag of $270.

If the Razer Stream Controller looks familiar, you've likely seen or used the Loupedeck, which is essentially the same device but with different branding. Razer and Loupedeck partnered together to create the Razer Stream Controller, which is powered by Loupedeck.

The Razer Stream Controller should pair nicely with other devices accessories from Razer, such as the Razer Blade 15, which our experts rank as the best laptop for streamers. The company also makes some of the best microphones for streaming and several streaming webcams.

The obvious competitor to the Razer Stream Controller is the Elgato Stream Deck. Both are built to control streams, have customizable buttons, and work with popular pieces of streaming software such as OBS, Twitch, and Spotify. But while they have a lot in common, Razer's new controller differentiates itself from the Elgato Stream Deck in a few key ways.

While the Elgato Stream Deck has 15 customizable buttons that are all LCD screens, Razer took a different approach. The Razer Stream Controller has 12 customizable keys, two side LCD screens, six analog dials, and eight programmable buttons. Razer's streaming tool also supports haptic feedback on its keys. Neither of these approaches is inherently better or worse when it comes to streaming. They're just different enough to provide people options.

The Razer Stream Controller supports dedicated layouts called workspaces that can be mapped to with its eight programmable buttons. Razer highlighted that the interface is useful for both game streaming and editing photos and videos. In our Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 review, our Harish Jonnalagadda said that the device "could use better integration with video editing software." We'll have to get our hands on Razer's new Stream Controller to see how it stacks up on the editing side of things.