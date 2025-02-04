South of Midnight PC requirements and specs — Is your computer ready for this Southern folktale adventure?
Take a look at South of Midnight's PC requirements and double-check your specs.
If you're eager to dive into the dark, folksy world of South of Midnight on your computer, then you'll want to make sure your gaming rig meets the PC requirements. This new third-person action-adventure game from developer Compulsion Games and publisher Xbox Game Studios dives into the realm of modern legends and rural myths as protagonist Hazel sets out on a magical journey to save her mom.
Along the way, Hazel unlocks strange powers, becoming a Weaver, someone who can fight off monstrous Haints while repairing the world and healing the broken things that people (and other creatures) have buried deep inside.
While it's not the most graphically demanding game we've seen, the stylized visuals do have certain requirements, so ahead of the game's launch, it's a good idea to double-check your computer specs and make sure you meet the PC requirements for South of Midnight. I've got all the details you need below.
South of Midnight PC requirements and specs
The official PC requirements for South of Midnight are now available courtesy of the game's Steam page.
No matter what settings you're hoping to run the game at, it's interesting to note that it only takes up around 55GB of space. While this used to be a fairly significant size for a game, it's now well below the average for many new titles as big games reach 100GB and beyond.
Minimum requirements
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel i3-8100
- GPU: AMD RX 580 or NVIDIA GTX 1060
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit
- RAM: 12GB
- STORAGE: 55GB free space
Recommended requirements
- CPU: AMD 1600X or Intel i5-7600K
- GPU: AMD RX 6600 or NVIDIA RTX 2060 or Intel Arc A580
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit
- RAM: 16GB
- STORAGE: 55GB free space
Overall, if your gaming computer was built in the last four years, it is overwhelmingly likely that you'll be fine. While many games have increasingly stringent requirements, such as Bethesda Softworks and id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages requiring a graphics card capable of ray tracing, that's not the case here.
How to check your Windows PC specs
If it's been a while since you built or bought your gaming computer, you might not remember all of the different specs. That's okay, as it's fairly easy to check your system information on a Windows PC. Just follow these steps:
- Type dxdiag in the Windows taskbar.
- Select dxdiag to run the diagnostic tool and grab your info.
- The system tab will show all the memory information for your Windows PC.
- The display tab has the various details on your graphics capabilities.
How to upgrade your Windows PC
So, if your computer doesn't meet the minimum PC requirements for South of Midnight in one or more areas, it's time to assess your options. The exact nature of what upgrades are needed will determine your best course of action. Do you just need more RAM? You can almost certainly add more. Will you need a newer graphics card? As long as it doesn't exceed your power supply, that's likely doable. Is your CPU out of date? You will probably need a new computer.
The team at Windows Central has a number of guides that can help with the process of buying or building a new PC.
- Recommendations: Best pre-built gaming PCs | Best gaming laptops
- Memory: How to upgrade and install RAM in a laptop | How to upgrade and install RAM in a desktop
- Storage: Best SSD for PC | How to upgrade laptop HDD to SSD | Tips to free up space on Windows 11
- CPU: Best CPU for your PC | How to install an Intel CPU in your PC
- GPU: Best graphics cards | How to install a new graphics card
- Overall tips: How to build your PC the right way
Can South of Midnight run on gaming handhelds?
While the majority of PC gaming is still done on dedicated desktops or gaming laptops, there's a growing niche in the form of gaming handhelds. These devices include hardware like Valve's Steam Deck, letting players sacrifice hardware customization in exchange for portability.
Getting to play a game while taking it on a trip is quite cool, but unlike with a PC, the hardware here can't really be upgraded, meaning a game is either compatible or not.
Gaming handhelds do tend to struggle with the most recent, higher-end games, but turning down settings can take you far. Here's what I can gather based on the minimum specs for South of Midnight.
Will South of Midnight play on Steam Deck?
South of Midnight will likely be playable on Steam Deck. The requirements for this game are a fair bit lighter than many other Xbox first-party titles, so as long as you're willing to turn things down and play at 30 FPS, you should be alright.
Will South of Midnight play on ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go?
The ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go both have stronger hardware than the Steam Deck, meaning both of these handhelds should be able to run South of Midnight without any real issues. That'll be even more true of the extra powerful (but extra costly) ASUS ROG Ally X model.
South of Midnight is slated to launch on April 8, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass. Anyone that preorders the Premium Edition (or Game Pass players that buy the Premium Upgrade) will get early access starting on April 3.
