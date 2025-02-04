South of Midnight PC requirements and specs — Is your computer ready for this Southern folktale adventure?

If you're eager to dive into the dark, folksy world of South of Midnight on your computer, then you'll want to make sure your gaming rig meets the PC requirements. This new third-person action-adventure game from developer Compulsion Games and publisher Xbox Game Studios dives into the realm of modern legends and rural myths as protagonist Hazel sets out on a magical journey to save her mom.

Along the way, Hazel unlocks strange powers, becoming a Weaver, someone who can fight off monstrous Haints while repairing the world and healing the broken things that people (and other creatures) have buried deep inside.

While it's not the most graphically demanding game we've seen, the stylized visuals do have certain requirements, so ahead of the game's launch, it's a good idea to double-check your computer specs and make sure you meet the PC requirements for South of Midnight. I've got all the details you need below.

South of Midnight PC requirements and specs

The official PC requirements for South of Midnight are now available courtesy of the game's Steam page.

No matter what settings you're hoping to run the game at, it's interesting to note that it only takes up around 55GB of space. While this used to be a fairly significant size for a game, it's now well below the average for many new titles as big games reach 100GB and beyond.

Minimum requirements

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel i3-8100

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X or Intel i3-8100 GPU: AMD RX 580 or NVIDIA GTX 1060

AMD RX 580 or NVIDIA GTX 1060 OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 12GB

12GB STORAGE: 55GB free space

Recommended requirements

CPU: AMD 1600X or Intel i5-7600K

AMD 1600X or Intel i5-7600K GPU: AMD RX 6600 or NVIDIA RTX 2060 or Intel Arc A580

AMD RX 6600 or NVIDIA RTX 2060 or Intel Arc A580 OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 16GB

16GB STORAGE: 55GB free space

Overall, if your gaming computer was built in the last four years, it is overwhelmingly likely that you'll be fine. While many games have increasingly stringent requirements, such as Bethesda Softworks and id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages requiring a graphics card capable of ray tracing, that's not the case here.

How to check your Windows PC specs

If it's been a while since you built or bought your gaming computer, you might not remember all of the different specs. That's okay, as it's fairly easy to check your system information on a Windows PC. Just follow these steps:

Type dxdiag in the Windows taskbar.

in the Windows taskbar. Select dxdiag to run the diagnostic tool and grab your info.

to run the diagnostic tool and grab your info. The system tab will show all the memory information for your Windows PC.

will show all the memory information for your Windows PC. The display tab has the various details on your graphics capabilities.

How to upgrade your Windows PC

So, if your computer doesn't meet the minimum PC requirements for South of Midnight in one or more areas, it's time to assess your options. The exact nature of what upgrades are needed will determine your best course of action. Do you just need more RAM? You can almost certainly add more. Will you need a newer graphics card? As long as it doesn't exceed your power supply, that's likely doable. Is your CPU out of date? You will probably need a new computer.

The team at Windows Central has a number of guides that can help with the process of buying or building a new PC.

Can South of Midnight run on gaming handhelds?

Hazel is restoring the world in South of Midnight. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

While the majority of PC gaming is still done on dedicated desktops or gaming laptops, there's a growing niche in the form of gaming handhelds. These devices include hardware like Valve's Steam Deck, letting players sacrifice hardware customization in exchange for portability.

Getting to play a game while taking it on a trip is quite cool, but unlike with a PC, the hardware here can't really be upgraded, meaning a game is either compatible or not.

Gaming handhelds do tend to struggle with the most recent, higher-end games, but turning down settings can take you far. Here's what I can gather based on the minimum specs for South of Midnight.

Will South of Midnight play on Steam Deck? South of Midnight will likely be playable on Steam Deck. The requirements for this game are a fair bit lighter than many other Xbox first-party titles, so as long as you're willing to turn things down and play at 30 FPS, you should be alright.

Will South of Midnight play on ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go? The ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go both have stronger hardware than the Steam Deck, meaning both of these handhelds should be able to run South of Midnight without any real issues. That'll be even more true of the extra powerful (but extra costly) ASUS ROG Ally X model.

South of Midnight is slated to launch on April 8, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass. Anyone that preorders the Premium Edition (or Game Pass players that buy the Premium Upgrade) will get early access starting on April 3.