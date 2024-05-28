This Copilot+ PC gaming feature promises Steam Deck-level performance on Snapdragon X PCs

What you need to know

Microsoft just unveiled its own Copilot+ PCs and just about every major PC manufacturer followed suit.

Copilot+ PCs run on Snapdragon X processors that power exclusive AI features.

Among those features is Auto Super Resolution, which is an upscaling technology that helps boost frame rates.

Copilot+ PCs have several AI features to enhance the computing experience. Those features rely on the Snapdragon X Elite or a Snapdragon X Plus, which include an NPU optimized for AI. One such AI feature is Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR), which is Microsoft's equivalent to NVIDIA DLSS, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, or Intel XeSS.

Regardless of the upscaling technology you use, the general principles are the same. Upscaling features allow you to lower the resolution a PC renders a game. Then, the feature upscales the visuals. This process boosts frame rates, since a PC doesn't need to use all its might to power high frame rates and a high resolution.

A recently updated Microsoft support document outlines Auto SR and answers some questions about the feature, including which games will be able to utilize the feature.

"Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) seamlessly integrates with Windows on a Copilot+ PC with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor to automatically enhance a set of existing games by default, and boosts frame rates while maintaining detailed visuals," explains Microsoft.

"Auto SR functions by automatically lowering the game's rendering resolution to increase framerate, then employs sophisticated AI technology to provide enhanced high-definition visuals. This results in a smoother, more detailed gaming experience."

A default set of games will have Auto SR enabled by default, including Borderlands 3, God of War, and The Witcher 3.

In order to use Auto SR, your PC needs to meet the following requirements, as outlined by Microsoft:

A Copilot+ PC with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X processor with Hexagon NPU and an integrated GPU.

Windows 11, version 24H2 or later.

Latest graphics and neural processor drivers. To manually check for updates, go to Start > Settings > Windows Update , then select Check for updates .

> > , then select . A display resolution of 1080p or greater.

To some extent, only the first bullet point is necessary, as all Copilot+ PCs seem to meet the other requirements.

If you head over to www.worksonwoa.com, a third-party website that keeps track of Windows on Arm compatibility, you'll see two filtering options related to Auto SR. First, there is a way to see games that support Auto SR "out of the box." Presently, that list is rather short, but it should expand over time. But even if a game doesn't support Auto SR out of the box, many titles can be enhanced with Auto SR if you opt-in.

If you opt in to use Auto SR on a game that doesn't support the feature out of the box, you may run into some issues, such as extending the altered resolution to other applications when you use Alt+Tab to switch apps.

Are Copilot+ PCs good for gaming?

Copilot+ PCs like the HP OmniBook X are not "gaming PCs" but they can play many games and have Microsoft's AI-powered Auto Super Resolution. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

I wouldn't call any of the newly announced Copilot+ PCs "gaming PCs," and neither would the makers of those devices. But PCs like the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop can run some games. Some apps and games have to run through emulation when used on Windows 11 on Arm, but performance should be "just fine," according to Microsoft.

Microsoft showed Baldur's Gate 3 running at around 30 FPS unlocked on a PC similar to the Surface Pro 11 last week. While that performance will not rival the best gaming laptops, it would be enough to compete with handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally or the Steam Deck.

The handhelds on the market currently struggle with battery life. If Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X chips inside can deliver similar performance while getting better battery life, it could push the handheld market forward and give gamers more options. Perhaps an Arm processor could power the oft-requested Xbox-branded handheld.

This is Borderlands 3 running on the just announced Qualcomm Snapdragon Developer Kit. Runs pretty smoothly! pic.twitter.com/bGRDZ5WahcMay 21, 2024

Microsoft claims that over 1,000 games should be able to run at 1080p at 30 FPS.

Borderlands was also shown running on Windows on Arm with Auto SR enabled, giving us a glimpse of Microsoft's new upscaling tech in action.

