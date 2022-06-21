Total War: Warhammer 3 Immortal Empires map and Sea Lanes revealed

What you need to know

Total War: Warhammer 3 is getting a massive new mode called Immortal Empires, which combines the map of all three games together.

Creative Assembly shared a first look at the map of Immortal Empires on Tuesday, detailing what players can expect to play around in.

Immortal Empires is also adding a new feature called Sea Lanes, which connect ends of the map via the ocean.

Immortal Empires is currently slated to launch in beta in August 2022.

Immortal Empires is on the war for Total War: Warhammer 3, combining the trilogy of games into one massive playground to explore.

Development studio Creative Assembly shared (opens in new tab) a look at the map of Immortal Empires on Tuesday, giving players a first look at how the world of Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab) will grow. You can take a look at the map below (tap or click the upper-right corner of the image to enlarge it).

(Image credit: Sega)

To say the Immortal Empires map is massive would be an understatement, as it's the largest Total War map ever created, being almost twice the size of Mortal Empires in Total War: Warhammer 2. Right now, there are 554 settlements, with 278 starting factions and 86 Legendary Lords. That number is sure to change, especially as the list of factions in Total War: Warhammer 3 grows with future DLC.

One of the many new features being introduced to Immortal Empires is Sea Lanes. Due to the sheer size of the game map, Sea Lanes provide a way for players to go from one side of the map to another without marching over land and crossing the middle of the ocean near Ulthuan. You can see the Sea Lanes below:

(Image credit: Sega)

Total War: Warhammer 3's Immortal Empires mode is currently slated to launch in beta form in August 2022, allowing the developers to take feedback and adjusting things as needed while still letting players roam free with factions and area from all three games coming together.