Persona 5 Royal, Gunfire Reborn, Soma, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Xbox announced a bunch of new games for Game Pass coming later this month, including Persona 5 Royal, Amnesia: Collection and Soma.

Most of the games announced will be available for Cloud gaming.

Persona 5 will be launching with touch controls.

It's already a bumper week for Xbox Game Pass this week with the release of Plague Tale: Requiem on October 18 and Persona 5 Royal coming later on October 21, but today Xbox released a community update detailing some other great games coming to the platform. We'll run through every game coming later this month, but if you want a thorough list of all Xbox Game Pass titles then bookmark our Ultimate Guide here.

Amnesia: Collection and Amnesia: Rebirth

(Image credit: Frictional Games)

Available: October. 20 (Console, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Just in time for prime spooky season, arrives more horror experiences in the form of Amnesia: Collection. The collection contains a trilogy of Amnesia titles ⁠— The Dark Descent, A Machine for Pigs and Justine. The games provide three very different approaches to the horror game genre, and should appeal to any fans of the macabre who enjoy both puzzle-solving and ambiguous story-telling. Along with the trilogy provided by Collection, we are also getting Amnesia: Rebirth, a creepy game much larger in scope and stature than the previously mentioned titles. If you've finished Scorn and want another gruesome and compelling experience, this may be the game for you.







Phantom Abyss

(Image credit: Team WIBY)

Available: October. 20 (Console, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Phantom Abyss is described as "a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that casts players into procedurally generated temples and tasks them with retrieving the sacred relics hidden within deadly chambers." The roguelike adventure pits players against traps and puzzles to make their way through each temple and failure results in no second chances. This should be a perfect game for playing on the cloud.



Soma

(Image credit: Frictional Games)

Available: October. 20 (Console, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

From Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent, comes another fantastic horror title to what's shaping up to be a bumper Shocktober. Soma is a sci-fi survival horror set below the Atlantic ocean that offers the same 'run, hide and pray' experience of the Amnesia games, and is even comparable to the terrifying Alien Isolation. If utter terror and inability to protect yourself is not your bag, the game does come with a safe mode with which to experience the story with invulnerability.



Persona 5 Royal

(Image credit: Windows Central / Atlus)

Available: October. 21 (Console, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

The arrival of Persona 5 Royal has been much lauded around social media and is likely to experience a huge surge of players when it releases on October 21. Xbox fans have long been asking for more Japanese titles on the platform, and the addition of the Persona games really cements Xbox's dedication to delivering this. Persona 5 Royal was one of many titles announced for Game Pass at the Xbox Tokyo Games Show 2022 and comes with all the DLC packs. Even better, it will be playable with touch controls, with five different layouts available.

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery

(Image credit: Steam)

Available: October. 27 (PC)

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery is a collection of all three Frog Detective games, and provides three quirky and cute one-hour adventures. Solve clues and question suspects in these charming bite-size cases that should offer some light-hearted respite from all the more gruesome titles released this month. Frog Detective will release on PC Game Pass only. For other recommended titles check out our Best of PC Game Pass article.

Gunfire Reborn

(Image credit: Duoyi Games)

Available: October. 27 (Console, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Gunfire Reborn is a first-person shooter rogue-lite with RPG elements. There are six furry characters to choose from with different abilities and how you complete each level is up to you. You'll shoot and loot procedurally-generated environments that feel like an Overwatch and Borderlands fever dream. You can take on enemies solo or play in 4-player co-op mode.

Signalis

(Image credit: Humble Games & PLAYISM)

Available: October. 27 (Console, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming)

A day one Game Pass release, Signalis is another survival horror to the roster this month. It's a psychologically terrifying story set in a dystopian sci-fi world. A combination of puzzle-solving, combat and extreme inventory management will be needed to survive on this brutal planet. The developers Rose-Engine have citing inspirations such as Stanley Kubrick, Hideaki Anno, and David Lynch in their creation of the game and its art style, which should be intriguing enough for most horror fans to want to check out.



What leaving on October 31

Parting is such sweet sorrow, but you have until October 31 to play these games before they leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog:

Alan Wake: American Nightmare

Backbone

Bassmaster Fishing 2022

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition

Project Wingman

Second Extinction

Sniper Elite 4

The Forgotten City

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes a huge catalog of games across PC, Console, and access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service delivered in a Netflix-style subscription service for the price of $14.99 a month. If new to the service you can even try it out for $1. Games come and go each month but generally stick around long enough to satisfy appetites for content, what will you try this month?