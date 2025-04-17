During an interview with The Verge, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer sat down to discuss everything from unannounced games coming in 2025, Minecraft, Fallout, and everything else gaming-related. His doubling down on the world of Nintendo piqued my interest and that of many others.

Last week, the Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed to the world. Think what you will of its higher price point, game-key cartridges, and $80 games, but the Switch 2 is still a hot-looking item to plenty of consumers. While the world of social media would tell you otherwise, there have been plenty of things they've been wrong about, myself included.

This is an Xbox. (Image credit: Nintendo)

When asked if Xbox had any plans for the Switch 2 since its reveal, Phil said, "So we've been supporting Switch 1, I want to support Switch 2. Nintendo has been a great partner. We think it is a unique way for us to reach players who aren't PC players, who aren't players on Xbox."

He continued, "It lets us continue to grow our community of people that care about the franchises that we have, and that's really important for us to make sure we continue to invest in our games. I'm really a big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry and us continuing to support them. And getting the support from them for our franchises, I think, is an important part of our future."

Will Sea of Thieves or Starfield come to Nintendo platforms?

Could Starfield make its way to Switch? (Image credit: Bethesda)

With games like Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 5 coming to PlayStation, it seems only a matter of time before the same moves are made on Nintendo Switch 2. While it may not be as powerful as the latest hardware from Sony and Microsoft, Phil and the team are no strangers to optimizing on lesser platforms, like the Xbox Series S.

In before the comments start, "Will we see Starfield and Halo on Switch 2?" If we do, at this point, I'll be one of the first people to pick up my portable copy of Constellation jumping.

Rumors are constantly swirling about Gears of War, Starfield, or the coveted Halo jumping ship to PlayStation. If any of those do, it's a fair gamble to take that those games would follow suit to Switch 2.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Call of Duty finally coming to Switch 2

Call of Duty will have a new home soon enough. (Image credit: Activision)

Back in 2023, Microsoft made the promise that Call of Duty would come to Nintendo platforms. Since that promise was made in writing, Call of Duty has yet to make its way over to Switch.

With the beefier Switch 2 hardware, I have a sneaking suspicion that the next Call of Duty will land day and date on a Nintendo machine for the first time since Modern Warfare 3 (the good one). I guess I might have to actually pay for the chat if that happens.

What do you think about Xbox making moves to Nintendo Switch 2? Excited? Terrified? Everything all at once? Let us know below or on social media; this will continue to be a hot topic for a lot of gamers, myself included.