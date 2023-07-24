Remnant 2: How to get a powerful secret weapon at the start of the game

Much like its predecessor, Remnant 2 is bursting with secret weapons, locations, and even boss encounters. While a bit of exploration is always rewarded in this third-person action RPG, the randomized elements incorporated into the game’s core design can make it challenging to guarantee specific pieces of equipment or upgrades. Thankfully, there’s one early-game secret weapon that any player can consistently discover regardless of their starting location.

If you’re unhappy with your class’s loadout or just want an incredibly powerful weapon at the start of the game, here’s how to unlock Ford’s office chest and find the MP60-R SMG in Remnant 2.

How to unlock Ford’s office chest and find the secret SMG in Remnant 2

(Image credit: Windows Central)

1. After collecting the flashlight and completing the tutorial in Remnant 2, make your way to the giant red crystal in the central area of the Ward 13 settlement.

Remnant 2 Ford's office map (Image credit: Windows Central)

2. From here, head up a series of stairs above the weaponsmith to find Ford’s office, where you’ll find a chest secured by a four-digit code.

Remnant 2 Ford's Office chest (Image credit: Windows Central )

3. To crack this code, open your inventory and inspect your flashlight. You’ll notice the code 0415 etched into the bottom of the flashlight.

4. Input 0415 into the chest padlock to obtain the Cargo Control Key.

Remnant 2 Cargo Control Key Area (Image credit: Windows Central)

5. Make your out of Ford’s office and move towards the large cluster of shipping containers across from the main hub of Ward 13.

Remnant 2 MP60-R location (Image credit: Windows Central)

6. Progress down a series of narrow pathways until you reach a small room with a locked door.

Remnant 2 Cargo Control Room (Image credit: Windows Central)

7. Use the Cargo Control Key to unlock this room, and you’ll find the MP60-R SMG on a rusty desk toward the left side of the room.

Remnant 2 MP60-R SMG (Image credit: Windows Central)

The MP60-R SMG isn’t the best choice for players who prefer long-distance combat, but it’s confidently one of the strongest close-range weapons available at the beginning of Remnant 2. It's also quick and easy to obtain very early on. For more handy Remnant 2 tips and tricks, check out our growing collection of Remnant 2 guides. And if you’re on the hunt for some other fantastic co-op shooters, visit our list of the best games on Xbox Game Pass.