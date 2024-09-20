"Return to Night City" Netflix teases new Cyberpunk animated show

What you need to know

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an critially acclaimed animated Netflix series set in the same universe as the Cyberpunk 2077 game.

Recently Netflix and CD Projekt Red have teased a new expansion to the Cyberpunk animated universe.

Today they dropped a Special Announcement trailer confirming it's existence with the caption "Return to Night City."

Wake up Chooms — it's time for some Cyberpunk news! If you are one of the millions that enjoyed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners when it launched on Netflix in 2022, you'll be grateful to know we can expect more from the animated Cyberpunk Universe, as CD Projekt Red and Netflix just dropped a new trailer. It tells us absolutely nothing other than we will be returning to Night City, but here's the trailer anyway, so you can be tortured too.

Netflix x CDPR x Cyberpunk will not be an Edgerunners sequel

As you can see, the trailer doesn't give much away about this new Cyberpunk animation, but it's unlikely we will be getting a direct sequel to Edgerunners, as creators Studio Trigger have already confirmed they have no plans to produce this. This new trailer comes during Netflix's Geeked Week event and just confirms that whatever we are getting is going to take place in Night City.



Right now, we expect the new animation to feature an entirely new story and characters in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, and it's unconfirmed which animation studio will be leading the project.

Could this be another resurgence for Cyberpunk 2077?

The release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix in September 2022 coincided with the launch of the Patch 1.6 Edgerunners update, which brought a host of new features, improvements, and content inspired by the anime. The simultaneous release of the anime and this update had a significant positive impact on Cyberpunk 2077, which previously had gone through a rocky launch to say the least. Following the overwhelmingly positive reception to both the anime and the game update Cyberpunk 2077 rose to new heights with a resurgence in players hitting over 1 million a day. Cyberpunk 2077 even hit a milestone of 20 million copies sold, and all of this came over 2 years after its launch woes.



Cyberpunk 2077 has undoubtedly been on an impressive upward trajectory since this moment, hitting 25 million copies sold following the launch of its first expansion Phantom Liberty. Given the significant change in the direction for Cyberpunk 2077 following the Edgerunners anime and update launches, it's reasonable to speculate that the upcoming new anime project set in Night City could have a similar impact. If the new series captures the same level of storytelling, animation quality, and connection to the game's universe, it could reignite interest in Cyberpunk 2077 once again. Especially if it's cleverly timed with another update or drop of cosmetic items.



We hope to find out more info on the project soon.