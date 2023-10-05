Cyberpunk 2077 reaches 25 million copies sold, with the Phantom Liberty expansion at 3 million copies sold

What you need to know

According to CD Projekt, Cyberpunk 2077 is at 25 million copies sold.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, an expansion that launched on Sep. 26, 2023, has already sold 3 million copies.

CD Projekt RED is currently working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, as well as multiple games in The Witcher universe.

More and more players are jumping into developer CD Projekt RED's world of a dark, corporate-dominated future.

Parent company CD Projekt shared on Thursday that Cyberpunk 2077 has reached over 25 million copies sold, up from 18 million copies sold back in April 2022. Additionally, the company shared that the Phantom Liberty expansion has already hit 3 million copies sold.

That latter figure is significant, considering that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launched recently on Sep. 26, 2023. The expansion (and the free accompanying 2.0 update) are current-generation exclusive, meaning they aren't available for the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game.

When Cyberpunk 2077 first launched all the way back in December 2020, it saw critical praise for the world and characters, but with criticism around some parts of the writing and the massive technical issues players encountered, especially on last-generation consoles.

In my review of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, I wrote that "Overall, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is worth your time, and aside from a small handful of blemishes, I've had a lot of fun falling in love with this dark new tale of Night City."

Analysis: The game is where it should've been

The success is deserved, and there's no denying that CD Projekt RED has poured in a ton of work to get this game to its current state, with numerous bug fixes and major updates. Anyone jumping in now is going to have a vastly superior experience to anyone that played the game at launch. It's not too often that games get to have this kind of comeback, and the developers who worked hard on this deserve all the praise possible.

That said, I hope CD Projekt does not again make the mistake of pushing out a game that isn't ready. The team is working on multiple Witcher games and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and all of them need to be given as much time and care as is needed.