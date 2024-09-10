After 5 years in Early Access, a first-person, open world simulation adventure is finally getting a 1.0 launch on PC and future Xbox release

What you need to know

Satisfactory is an open-world, first-person strategy and simulation adventure developed by Coffee Stain Studios and published by Coffee Stain Publishing.

The game has been in development since 2016, and launched into Early Access five years ago on PC, with an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam and nearly 144,000 reviews.

Coffee Stain Studios has launched the full 1.0 version of the game today, including a narrative overhaul.

The studio has also confirmed that development has begun on a console edition of the game, but no release window has been announced at this time.

Coffee Stain Studios has fully launched the 1.0 version of Satisfactory today and announced that a console edition is currently under development.

Satisfactory has been in development since 2016, and was launched into Early Access on Epic Games five years ago, before joining Steam's Early Access program the following year. Set on the alien planet MASSAGE-2 (A-B)b, the world of Satisfactory is full of strange environments to explore and exploit at your leisure. The game is a first-person factory builder suitable for 1-4 online players. Players are free to explore the open world and construct massive factories across the planet to extract and utilize valuable natural resources.

The full version of Satisfactory has undergone a full narrative overhaul and features brand-new mysteries for players to discover. A new tech tier, Tier 9, gives players new ways to harness advanced alien tech for their own efforts as a FICSIT employee trying to advance Project Assembly. Natural resources and alien artifacts are vital to producing and transporting useful parts assembled on MASSAGE-2 (A-B)b off the planet via a Space Elevator.

Humanity is counting on you, the player, to complete the goals of the Save The Day program. The project is shrouded in mystery, and players can uncover the final phase of Project Assembly now in newly released end-game stages. New portals offer fast-travel opportunities across the alien planet, while new Dimensional Depots offer improved inventory management. Players can also select their own color for uniforms and customize their helmets, trinkets, and tool skins.

In addition to new alien artifacts, players can look forward to exploiting Strange Alien Matter (SAM) and research the new Dimensional Depot via the Molecular Analysis Machine (MAM). Thanks to alien cloud technology, items stored in the Dimensional Depot are available from anywhere—making it easier than ever to build your next factory thanks to no longer needing to serve as a pack mule for your resources.

Speaking of your factory build, there's a whole slate of new decorations, including windows and fences. New paint finishes include chrome, copper, and carbon steel.

The full 1.0 release of Satisfactory is available now on PC via Steam and Epic Games. You can save 16% if you pick up Satisfactory for $27.59 from CDKeys, though the deal's stock is limited. Coffee Stain Studios announced that a console port of Satisfactory is currently in development, but no details regarding release platforms or a potential launch window were given.

