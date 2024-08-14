Sega has announced a third installment to one of the most hilarious management sims is "coming soon" to Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Two Point Studios, the developers behind wacky management simulators Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus, and Sega, have announced the next game in the Two Point series.

Two Point Museum is coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Steam.

Players can send teams on adventures to recover artifacts for exhibits, enjoy deeper customization options than ever before, and cater to guests' needs to create the best Museum Two Point County has ever seen.

It's only been two years since Two Point Studios and Sega released the delightfully unusual Two Point Campus. The team has again come together to announce a brand-new management simulator for the ongoing series.

Two Point Museum | Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Like its predecessors, Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus, Two Point Museum will put players in a role where they must manage a business in the wonderfully weird world of Two Point County. Two Point Museum will feature an all-new world map that will give players the opportunity to send out exploratory teams of adventurers to find new and unusual relics that can then be used to decorate your museum with exhibits.

Two Point Museum builds upon the customization options that the franchise is known for, giving players the freedom to design and create their museums as they see fit. Items found on adventures can be set up as exhibits, with players arranging guided tours, setting ambiance, and creating highlights around featured relics to generate buzz.

Players can further cater to the whims of guests by arranging the gift shop for maximum happiness, keeping things clean, and offering the necessary goods like refreshments and restrooms. Guests will have a variety of traits and quirks, and players will need to be mindful of what will please the crowd to keep donations coming in and the lights on. Tour guides can help, but don't knock the importance of a good security team when younger guests are getting unruly.

Two Point Museum does not yet have a release date, but the announcement trailer does say it is "coming soon". The announcement trailer also confirms that Two Point Museum will be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, Steam for PC, and PlayStation 5. Two Point Campus launched in Xbox Game Pass on day one, and Two Point Hospital was also temporarily included in the game catalog. However, Sega has not yet announced if Two Point Museum will be included as part of the subscription service.

