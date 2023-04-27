Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ad shows Luke Skywalker 'training' Cal Kestis

What you need to know

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and it's almost available for folks to play on Xbox, Windows PC, and other platforms.

Ahead of its release, a new ad for the game that features Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis) has been shared on the official Star Wars Twitter account.

In the video, Hamill and Monaghan have a lighthearted "Jedi coaching" session during motion capture. There's plenty of lighthearted banter between the two, so make sure to check it out.

Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of 2023's most anticipated games, and its extremely high review scores have only gotten fans even more excited. We're less than a day away from its launch now, and ahead of release, a new ad for the action-adventure epic has been shared by the official Star Wars Twitter account.

The ad features Mark Hamill and Cameron Monaghan — the actors behind the legendary Luke Skywalker and Survivor's protagonist, Cal Kestis — doing some "Jedi coaching" during a motion capture session. The lighthearted banter between the two is pretty amusing, making it a must-watch for any Star Wars fan. You can view it in the embed below.

.@MarkHamill popped in to offer @CameronMonaghan some coaching in his role as Cal Kestis in #StarWarsJediSurvivor - available April 28! pic.twitter.com/UrkejZmX3dApril 27, 2023 See more

Speaking as someone who's been a diehard Star Wars fan since childhood, it's awesome to see the series' original hero and one of its latest main characters interact. It's a crazy reminder of just how far George Lucas' space opera franchise has come over the years ever since that fateful July film debut in 1978. It also made me realize that both Luke and Cal are surprisingly similar, in that they're both selfless good-natured dorks with a touch of naivety.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on April 29, 2023, though it'll technically be available for some folks on the US West Coast late on April 28. In his review of the game, my colleague Samuel Tolbert wrote that it's "a must-play adventure" with tons of character, heart, and tight lightsaber and Force-focused combat.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is nearly here, and for fans of the franchise, it'll undoubtedly stand tall as one of the best Xbox games. It's available for $70 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.