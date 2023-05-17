Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch out for PC, coming to Xbox in near future

What you need to know

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor had a buggy launch on PC when it released in April.

A PC-specific patch aims to fix various performance and stability issues.

The patch is expected to go live today, Wednesday, May 17.

The patch will come to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 at a future date.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released back in April of this year and was received well on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. However, the PC version proved to provide a far buggier experience that frustrated players with its lackluster performance which has nothing to do with whether or not a player's computer meets Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC requirements.

A few updates have already released, but yet another Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch for PC is set to go live today that should fix various performance and stability issues. Maybe this will help increase performance enough that we can add Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to the list of best PC games. The story is very compelling and worth playing through.

It's also been revealed that "these improvements will be a part of an upcoming console update" that will be releasing in the near future for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor official patch notes

Here are the official Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch notes (opens in new tab):

Improved content caching to reduce hitching. (PC only) Improved thread handling when raytracing is turned off.

Fix for an issue where lowering the PC visual settings would incorrectly lower your resolution scale if FSR is disabled. (PC only) Fix for a reset button not responding on PC when using both controller and keyboard.

Fix for a reset button not responding on PC when using both controller and keyboard. Various performance fixes.

Stability improvements.

More robust detection of pre-order and deluxe content in-game, preventing players from only randomly having access to the content.

Various collision and navigation improvements to prevent issues where characters get stuck out of bounds.

Fixed an issue where Drya Thornne would become invincible.

Music-related fixes

Fixed an issue where Bode wouldn’t grab the senator during some New Game+ playthroughs.

Fix for a bug where the Skriton wouldn’t appear correctly.

Fix for Dagan not appearing correctly in a cinematic.

Fixed some rare instances of players being unable to progress further in the game even after reloading.

Fix for a bug where the Gorocco would disappear mid-combat.

Fix for an issue where Cal would get stuck in a specific Blaster state if dying while in it.

Fix for a bug where BD-1 wouldn’t be able to open a door.

Fix for void tear interactions not working correctly.

Fix for trying to load corrupt save games sometimes leaving you in the main menu. It will now correctly attempt to load your backup save.

Improved UX for Koboh matter turrets that players were previously unable to exit out of.

Fix for the Rancor and the Wampa not correctly leaving Cal's XP behind when he respawns.

Fix for a bug where the Skills menu wouldn't correctly close.

Improved sync for sound during one of the cinematics.

Fix for the environment not loading correctly on Koboh after Cal respawns.

Windows Central's take

The state of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC was absolutely unacceptable at launch, filled with bugs and performance issues that made the game completely frustrating to play for many. So it's good to see that EA has been working on making the PC version playable with updates.

I'm especially happy to see that the strange glitch that made the difficult boss Drya Thornne invincible has been fixed as this was a very frustrating problem within Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for those that encountered it. Fortunately, I personally didn't encounter the rare glitch of getting stuck and being unable to progress further in my game, but hopefully, that patch will allow many players to continue their adventure now.

There are likely still to be a few performance issues and bugs in Jedi: Survivor going forward, but EA will undoubtedly continue to push out additional updates over the coming months to help the game get to a better playing situation.