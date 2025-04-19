Face off against the iconic Battle Droids of the Separatists in Star Wars Zero Company

On April 14, 2025, EA announced a brand new turn-based tactics set in the Star Wars universe titled 'Star Wars Zero Company'. Fast-forward to today's Star Wars Celebration Japan event, and the game has now been fully revealed thanks to a cinematic trailer and an interview with the developers from Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment.

Here are all the details uncovered on this new Star Wars game, which is scheduled to release in 2026 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Star Wars Zero Company | Official Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Star Wars Zero Company is a single-player turn-based tactics game published by EA and developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment (the studio behind Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) and Lucasfilm Games.

The game is set during the Clone Wars era, and players will step into the role of Hawks. Hawks is an ex-Republic officer who is tasked to lead an elite squad of battle-hardened operatives from Manalorians, Clone Troopers, Astromechs, and even Jedi on a secret mission to destroy a mysterious enemy force that threatens to consume the galaxy.

Players will embark on an epic single-player campaign where they will travel with their squad across the galaxy, taking on investigations and tactical operations. In between missions, players will build a headquarters where they can send out informants to gather intel on enemies and recruit customizable or newly-authored Star Wars characters to their squad.

Players can also customize Hawks' appearance and combat class to suit their personal playstyle and synergize their abilities with the rest of the squad in battle.

Battles in Star Wars Zero Company will be a turn-based affair similar to games like XCOM, Gears Tactics, or Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Players will need to use the environment to take cover from incoming fire and make strategic use of their squad's abilities to take down the enemy.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During your travels, members of your squad can forge bonds of camaraderie and unlock new powerful combat synergies as a result, which can help you turn the tide of battle in your favor.

The Force is strong in this new turn-based tactics Star Wars game

Take part in a secret war to save the galaxy in Star Wars Zero Company. (Image credit: EA)

I'm a huge fan of turn-based strategic combat in games like Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, XCOM, Baldur's Gate 3, Wasteland 3, and Shadow of the Road, to name a few.

So seeing a Star Wars turn-based tactics game set during the Clone Wars (which is my second-favorite era of Star Wars media, next to the original movie trilogy) is nothing short of awesome.

Especially after hearing that we can practically create whatever squad of Star Wars characters we want, whether it's a mixed team of Jedi, Mandalorians, and Clone Troopers, or a full squad of only Astromechs.

I can't wait to return to the Star Wars universe and experience its very first turn-based tactics game when this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title launches in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.