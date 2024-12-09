Rocksteady is killing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with a final update in January — but it's getting a highly-requested feature

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 4 is its last seasonal update.

In December, the game is getting playable character Deathstroke.

There's also an offline mode coming with Season.

There's a lot to unpack in the final update to Rocksteady's 2024 supervillain team-up game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting one last big update in January 2025, bringing a conclusion to the fourth season that includes the final post-launch character, Deathstroke. The iconic mercenary, also known as Slade Wilson, is equipped with anti-grav tech that allows him to dash through the air, while his skill with blades and firearms alike makes him flexibly dangerous, no matter the situation.

This final season is set around a medieval-inspired Elseworld being invaded by Brainiac, providing a major change of pace as the Squad gets used to their new surroundings.

Additionally, the game is getting an offline mode alongside Season 4. Rocksteady and WB Games note in the Season 4 deep dive that the servers will be staying online for the forseeable future, but an offline mode allows players to enjoy the single-player content forever no matter what happens.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League marked a departure from Rocksteady's prior Batman games, with the appearance of a live-service focus and a seasonal model to keep players engaged.

The game launched in February earlier this year to mixed reviews, and while sales were initially strong — it sold enough early on that as of October, it was still in the top 20 best-selling games of the year in the U.S. — engagement quickly dropped off, with Warner Bros. admitting (via Business Insider) that the company would take a $200 million loss on the title.

While Season 4 marking the end of the game's support is certainly disappointing for anyone who enjoyed the experience, the offline mode is a fantastic addition, as it ensures that anyone who buys Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can keep playing forever. It's especially notable with how many games have been killed off in the past couple of years and are no longer playable in any capacity, such as the now-defunct PlayStation shooter, Concord.

At the time I'm writing this, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition is just $5 on the Xbox store, so if you've been waiting to check it out, you're not likely to see a better deal than that for a while. In our review, my former colleague Arielle Danan called it a "diamond in the rough," praising the cinematic presentation of the game.

It's not clear what's next for Rocksteady, though in the short-term, the team is reportedly assisting sister studio Avalanche Software on a yet-unannounced definitive edition of Hogwarts Legacy. This enhanced edition reportedly includes a story expansion with new quests and activities, though there's no release date or window right now.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.