The coolest mobile gaming controller has a transparent design and Hall Effect sticks

The GameSir X3 Pro features a built-in cooling system to prevent overheating of your mobile.

It has Hall Effect sticks, microswitch face buttons, dual rumble motors and a transparent casing.

The GameSir X3 Pro is $79.99 MSRP on Amazon.

GameSir is launching another mobile controller that's seriously cool, literally, it has a built in cooling system — but that's not all. The GameSir X3 Pro is beautifully transparent and has Hall Effect sticks. If you're partial to playing Xbox Cloud Gaming on your mobile or using Nvidia GeForce Now, you may want to check this controller out. It's available now from Amazon for $79.99.

What is different about the GameSir X3 Pro?

I know, I know—another GameSir controller, and with their confusing naming system, it can be a bit much. To help clear up the confusion, GameSir currently has two distinct lines of mobile controllers. The GameSir Galileo range, which includes my personal favorite models like the GameSir Galileo G8 Plus with full-size grips, and the more compact 'X' range, featuring the GameSir X3 and X2S Type C. The X3 Pro is an upgrade to both of these models, offering enhanced features like its integrated cooling system which is said to provide efficient heat dissipation.



GameSir has packed in Hall Effect sticks again, which provide ultra-precise control and better durability than analog. These sensors reduce wear and tear on the sticks, ensuring consistent performance over time so you need not worry about stick drift (as well as using the GameSir app to adjust deadzones). We're also getting micro-switch buttons for the ABXY as an upgrade from the X3, which had a membrane that gives a less 'clicky' feedback.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec X3 Pro X2S Type-C X3 Connectivity Built-in Type-C Built-in Type-C Built-in Type-C Compatible Platform iPhone 16/15 series/Android iPhone 16/15 series/Android Android Stick tech Hall Effect Hall Effect Potentiometer Trigger Micro switch Hall Effect analog / hair triggers Micro switch triggers Face buttons Micro switch Tactile switch Tactile switch D-pad Micro switch Tactile switch Micro switch 6-axis gyroscope Yes No No Motor Yes No No Compatible phone length 110-180mm / 4.33-7.09in 110-180mm / 4.33-6.61in 110-180mm / 4.33-7.04in Cooler Yes No Yes Detachable components ABXY / Stick Cap /D-pad / Grip Stick cap ABXY / Stick Cap /D-pad

Does mobile gaming really require a cooling fan?

The real selling point of the X3 Pro is its cooling fan, though there’s still some debate about how essential it is for mobile gaming. The effectiveness largely depends on how long you plan to game on your phone for, and what kind of games you're looking to play, but keeping your device cool can at least squeeze a bit more battery life out of your sessions. Regardless of the need for cooling or not, it does look neat and I appreciate GameSir being innovative with it's ideas.



With Xbox bringing your games to its Xbox Cloud Gaming catalog remember your phone is an Xbox, if you have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate of course.

