The Finals is now available on Xbox and PC after surprise Game Awards 2023 announcement

What you need to know

The Finals is a multiplayer title developed by Embark Studios.

The Finals is themed after a game show, with players customizing contestants and competing for cash across wide-scale destructible arenas.

During the Game Awards 2023, Embark Studios shared a new trailer, revealing that The Finals is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

We've got a surprise launch to help cap off this year.

During the Game Awards 2023, Embark Studios shared that The Finals is available now across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. You can check out the launch trailer below:

“We started Embark to re-imagine how games are made and what they can become. THE FINALS is our first game to release, and a great embodiment of that vision,” said Gustav Tilleby, creative director at Embark. “THE FINALS isn’t another battle royale, military sim, or tactical FPS – there are plenty of those out there. It’s an entirely new take on shooters. It’s been amazing and humbling to see the response from the community over the past year of testing."

"Now that the game is live, we’re laser-focused on ensuring a great experience for our community, with many surprises along the way.”

Analysis: A lot of fun, but does it have staying power?

I recently got a chance to play The Finals at a preview event, and I enjoyed the tournament structure for the new mode. The destruction and gunplay in The Finals is great, and I loved being able to smash through walls, physically moving objectives for last-minute plays.

Even so, with how many live-service titles struggle over time, I'm wondering if it'll have the staying power needed to succeed. I'm rooting for it, and I'll definitely be checking this out with some friends.



