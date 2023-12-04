The first trailer for GTA 6 is here early, confirming that the next Grand Theft Auto is coming in 2025

What you need to know

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is here.

The trailer was originally set to arrive tomorrow, but due to leaks, Rockstar Games launched it early.

The trailer confirms the game's Miama setting with every possible Florida reference and stereotype imaginable.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming at some point in 2025.

One of the biggest games in history is on the way.

While Rockstar Games previously planned to reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 with a trailer on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. ET, a heavily-watermarked version leaked, prompting the developer to release the official trailer a bit early. You can check out the trailer below:

“Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences,” said Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games, via a press release. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

The press release also notes that Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles. Curiously, it does not mention Windows PC, indicating that the game may only come to PC with a later port, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Where is Grand Theft Auto 6 taking place?

As was shared in prior reports, Grand Theft Auto 6 is taking place in Vice City, a thinly-veiled version of Miami, Florida in the USA. That means more alligators, bikinis, and outrageous headlines per square mile than anywhere else on the planet.

The game has a duo of protagonists in something of a "Bonnie and Clyde" setup, including the first-ever female protagonist in the franchise.

When in 2025 will Grand Theft Auto 6 launch?

While the vague release window of 2025 could mean anything, we can infer some things about exactly when this game is slated to arrive. Earlier in the year, Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive shared some projections for fiscal year 2025. For Take-Two, that runs from April 2024 through March 2025. These projections included net bookings projections of $8 billion for the year, around $2.5 billion higher than the prior year.

As a result, while it's not confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be launching early in 2025, it certainly seems likely given that Take-Two expects to make far more money than usual in the aforementioned period of time. All of this doesn't change that the game could be delayed even further, as multiple prior Rockstar Games titles have been delayed well past their original intended release year.

Analysis: A solid look for a game that's not close

Obviously it's just a 90-second trailer, but I the tone certainly seems accurate for Florida. I'm curious about possible gameplay improvements and exactly how the duo-protagonist setup will work, but what I've seen so far has me optimistic. Now the wait begins...