The Future Games Show returns on August 24 with over 50 games in tow

What you need to know

The Future Games Show is returning for the third time in 2022 as a part of Gamescom.

Hosted by GamesRadar+ once again, the Future Games Show will feature over 50 games across announcements, premieres, and interviews.

Publishers such as 505 Games, Team17, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and more will appear during the event.

Future Games Show at Gamescom will air on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CEST.

The Future Games Show is a prime event for lovers of exciting and unique indie games, and it's already returning for another round during Gamescom 2022. Hosted by GamesRadar+ once again, the Future Games Show will feature a plethora of titles from a number of publishers, in what Future is describing as its "most exciting and diverse line-up yet."

The show will feature a variety of exclusive announcements, world premieres, developer interviews, and more. Publishers such as 505 Games, Team 17, Prime Matter, and Ravenscourt will show off their latest games heading to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC platforms, with the total line-up numbering over 50 unique titles.

The latest rendition of the Future Games Show is officially airing on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CEST. You'll be able to stream the entire event from any of the following locations:

In case you missed it, the last Future Games Show during E3 2022 was also packed with a myriad of enticing indie games. We may see games destined to join the hallowed list of the greatest games on Xbox, but we'll have to wait for the show to know for certain. Gamescom 2022 is expected to be packed from beginning to end with events like the Future Games Show and other announcements and reveals, so be sure to mark your calendar.