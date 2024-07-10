The game that kicked off Resident Evil's renaissance is on sale for an 80% discount

After the release of Resident Evil 5 in 2009, Capcom's Resident Evil franchise suffered from an identity crisis for many years as the series couldn't decide whether it wanted to stick to being survival horror games or be full-blown action games. That all changed in 2017 when Capcom released Resident Evil 7 Biohazard in 2017 for consoles and PCs.

This game would go on to become one of the most critically acclaimed titles in the series for bringing Resident Evil back to its survival horror roots while terrifying a new generation of players with nightmarish visuals, heart-pounding scares, and refined gameplay.

The Gold Edition of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (specifically the PC version on Steam) normally goes for an MSRP of $59.89, however, CDKeys is hosting an 80% discount deal for it. This means you can get your hands on the base game Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and its post-launch DLC content bundled together for $9.99 at CDKeys.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition | was $51.19 now $9.99 at CDKeys



Help Ethan Winters find his missing wife and escape from unimaginable horrors in Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition. The Gold Edition contains the base game and the Banned Footage Vol. 1, Banned Footage Vol. 2, and End of Zoe epilogue episode DLC.

🔥 MORE GREAT GAMING DEALS 🔥

Why should you buy Resident Evil 7 Biohazard?

Are you willing to descend into a living nightmare to find your missing love? (Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is a first-person survival horror game that takes place many years after Resident Evil 6 and follows the traumatic adventures of a new protagonist, Ethan Winters. This man has journeyed many miles to investigate an abandoned mansion located deep within the depths of Louisiana in search of his missing wife, Mia.

She was believed to be long dead, but all that changed one day when Ethan received a mysterious video recording of Mia telling him to come find her at the mansion. However, when Ethan gets there, he is horrified to discover that the mansion is crawling with disgusting monsters and a psychotic family known as the Bakers, who are out for Ethan's blood.

I consider myself somewhat of a casual fan of the Resident Evil series, playing some of the titles now and again during Halloween. With that being said, I consider Resident Evil 7 Biohazard to be not just one of the best Xbox games ever made but my second favorite Resident Evil game ever after the Resident Evil 1 Remake.

The Bakers are some of the best Resident Evil villains since Albert Wesker. (Image credit: Capcom)

It's got superbly detailed and gruesome visuals, a dark, foreboding atmosphere that will keep you on edge throughout your playthrough, and ferocious, nightmarish, and deliciously evil enemies that can appear at any time to rip your heart out.

In addition, exploring every corner of the mansion and solving its puzzles feels rewarding and worthwhile as you can obtain many weapons, tools, and supplies to help you survive this game's harrowing combat encounters if you're willing to risk your life doing so.

Combat in Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is no joke, as ammo and healing items are scarce, and enemies can tear you to ribbons in just a few hits. Being careful with supplies, seeking refuge in save rooms, running from enemies, and only fighting when you have no choice is classic survival horror, and I was so happy to see it return in Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and with refined, buttery smooth controls to boot.

The Gold Edition of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (PC Version) is on sale at CDkeys for $9.99. Purchasing the Gold Edition will net you the base game and its DLC campaigns called Banned Footage Vol. 1, Banned Footage Vol. 2, and End of Zoe epilogue, which explores more of the game's frightening story and pits you against new disgusting, murderous abominations.

If you're a longtime Resident Evil fan or a fan of survival horror games, then I highly recommend picking Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. It is a horrifyingly good time that still holds up to this day alongside its modern successors like Resident Evil Village and the Resident Evil 4 Remake.