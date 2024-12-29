The mouse I will never play games without is currently $80 off. Here's why this is a must-buy for any serious PC gamer looking for an easy upgrade.

When it comes to PC gaming peripherals, you can never go wrong in getting a good mouse and mousepad. I find the meticulous precision of a fine, pure setup to crush any advantage a better keyboard can provide. When it comes to dying in a game, it's typically never, "Had I jumped over that wall better, I'd be alive." Instead, it's always, "Stupid lag. Get better tick rates." Even then, I secretly know it's my aim.

A lot of those aiming issues went away some years back when I upgraded from a business mouse to a Razer. It was a night and day difference to me. I couldn't believe the leaps I made in my competitive play from spending a few bucks more on a mouse. In actuality, I should have known from my years playing as Player Two on a Nintendo 64 at my neighbor's.

Over the years, I have gone through a handful of different mice. From SteelSeries and Zowie to Corsair and Logitech, I continued my travels, always looking for the next up-and-coming item on the market. I wanted something that gave me that same leap when I bought my first faithful mouse. Would that ever happen again? Was there any technology that would bring about a monumental step forward again?



Two years ago, it did.

Introducing the Logitech SUPERLIGHT series

That's the original SUPERLIGHT on my desk, still kicking! (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

One day, I was looking over a website that details what setups pro gamers are using to the best of their abilities. That's when my jaw dropped; I found out Counter-Strike players had started using wireless mice. What in the world?

For the unaware, the use of a wireless mouse would have been seen as crazy a few years ago. The technology of yesterday relied on Bluetooth, which was slow and sluggish when it came to peripheral use. The idea of a wireless mouse being used by a professional gamer was shocking, to say the least, but I needed to find out more information.

PRO X Superlight 2 | ZERO OPPOSITION | Logitech G - YouTube Watch On

That's where I started my journey with Logitech's SUPERLIGHT lineup. While every company nowadays has its own name, Logitech began to use a protocol similar to what a 2.4 Ghz WiFi signal creates to power their wireless mice. Dubbed Lightspeed, this throughput allowed latency on par with many wired mice and a measured click latency of 2.5ms to 1.3ms.

This was a far cry from Bluetooth, which to this day still sees input latency measuring 13ms or more. That might not sound like a lot, but there is a discernable difference when it comes to PC gaming. A mouse cursor can go from feeling like an extension of your arm down to a slightly bendable stick being your pointer.

Not only are the SUPERLIGHT mice fast, but as their name suggests, they're incredibly light. Depending on the model you get, they're anywhere from 63 grams to 60 grams. While it can be an adjustment, this again lends to the feeling of the mouse becoming an extension of your arm. Without any additional weight, it will feel as though you're merely moving your hand, not a mouse.

The added benefit is you no longer have to tangle with a wire either! For me, that additional removal of the wire is what jump-started a whole new world for me. No longer did I need to worry about vertical drag or getting tangled on something I placed near my mouse pad. Instead, I could focus on what mattered: Going 0-31 in Counter-Strike 2 like it was my 9-5.

With all that said, does this actually translate to any performance increase? Simply put, yes. Again, check out ProSettings.net, as there's a reason pros are using either a Logitech SUPERLIGHT or a Razer V3. They're the best.

What's the difference?

A side-by-side comparison of the SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX (on the left) next to the SUPERLIGHT 2 (on the right) (Image credit: hfcobra via Reddit)

You might be wondering what the difference is between all three mice, as the one I'm pitching is the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2. In short, the major differences are as follows:

G PRO X SUPERLIGHT: 63 grams 2.5ms click latency 1000Hz max polling rate L/R Switches Hero 25k sensor

G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2: 60 grams 1.3ms click latency 8000Hz max polling rate Hybrid switches Hero 2 sensor

G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX: 59 grams 1.3ms click latency 8000Hz max polling rate Hybrid switches Hero 2 sensor Slightly larger than base 2, right-handed shape.



As you can see, there's virtually no difference between the 2 and the 2 DEX outside of the different ergonomics. So, if you're looking for a new mouse, save yourself $80 and pick up the SUPERLIGHT 2.

I might finally upgrade my original SUPERLIGHT just for the 8000Hz polling rate!