Logitech just announced a bunch of new gaming accessories, including long awaited Superlight 2 and G915 sequels

Logitech's annual Logi PLAY event showcases new announcements, expert panels, and more for Logitech's gamer fans.

During the event, Logitech announced a stream of new PC gaming accessories, including a headset, two new mice, and two new keyboards.

Out of the bunch, the most interesting are the Pro X Superlight 2 DEX and G915 X, which are successors to some of the best-selling PC accessories of all time.

The Pro X Superlight 2 DEX mouse is more performant and more ergonomic, while the G915 X is far more durable and customizable.

Logitech may not be the first company many think of when looking for great PC gaming accessories, but Logitech is actually behind some of the most popular and best-selling mice and keyboards of all time. The Logitech Pro X Superlight wireless mouse and G915 low-profile gaming keyboard are both beloved by millions, and during today's Logi PLAY livestream event Logitech unveiled new versions of both, available sooner than you'd think.

If that's all you need to hear, the Logitech G915 X LIGHTSPEED is available in black and white for $229.99 at Logitech for the full-sized and $199.99 at Logitech for the TKL version. The new Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is available in black, white, and pink for $159.99 at Logitech. The rest of you, come with me to learn more about these (and other) products that Logitech announced today.

A new, more ergonomic Pro X Superlight 2 mouse

Image 1 of 5 Familiar at first glance... (Image credit: Logitech) ...but very different at the same time. (Image credit: Logitech) A very curvy, asymmetrical mouse unapologetically designed just for right-handed gamers. (Image credit: Logitech) It's even more obvious when you look at it from the front. (Image credit: Logitech) Available in bright, saturated pink from day one. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX • Price: $159.99 at Logitech

• Sensor: Logitech HERO 2, 100-44,000 DPI, 88G max acceleration, 888 IPS, up to 8,000Hz polling rate (wireless)

• Connectivity: Wired via USB Type-C, wireless via 2.4GHz Logitech LIGHTSPEED

• Battery life: Up to 95 hours, rechargeable via USB Type-C and POWERPLAY wireless (optional)

• Weight: 60g

The first product up will be the one that will undoubtedly excite the most people. The original Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT gaming mouse very quickly became one of the most popular wireless gaming mice of all time, and one of the first to actually be adapted by pro players over more stable wired alternatives. The SUPERLIGHT 2 simply made it better with superior performance, and now we have this... the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX.

This mouse is actually very similar to the existing SUPERLIGHT 2, but features a significantly more ergonomic design custom tailored to right-handed gamers — and designed in conjunction with hundreds of real esports players. That means a lot of aggressive sweeps and curves and a wide stance that aims to make this one of the most comfortable gaming mice on the market. It certainly looks the part, too, and Logitech apparently upgraded the internal chassis to maintain the perfect 60g weight and improve the durability at the same time.

As far as performance is concerned, this is definitely a pro-grade peripheral. Logitech's HERO 2 sensor returns but is better than ever, headlined by the triple-8s: 88G max acceleration, 888 inches-per-second support, and an 8,000Hz wireless polling rate. You also get up to 44,000 dots-per-inch, and a fair amount of customizability through Logitech's software. Logitech's custom optical-mechanical combo LIGHTFORCE switches have also made a return, and is apparently tuned in the factory to ensure that both main mouse buttons feel utterly identical on every single SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX.

It's an exciting addition to the market, and it's actually already available. The Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is available starting today for $159.99 at Logitech, and you can get it in your choice of black, white, and startling vivid pink.

Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX — $159.99 at Logitech The favorite "superlight" mouse for many gamers is back and more ergonomic and performant than ever, and it's already available in black, white, and pink.

A more durable and customizable G915 keyboard

Image 1 of 8 The tenkey number pad isn't going anywhere in the new G915. (Image credit: Logitech) It's also still a low-profile keyboard with a slim design. (Image credit: Logitech)

And it's available in black or white to match your existing setup. (Image credit: Logitech) Logitech actually shortened the key travel a little, too. (Image credit: Logitech) There's also a tenkeyless version for compact keyboard fans. (Image credit: Logitech) It looks beautiful, and is available in the same black and white colorways. (Image credit: Logitech) Even with full brightness RGB lighting, you can expect solid battery life, too. (Image credit: Logitech) The TKL version does lose the added "G" macro keys, though. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech G915 X • Price: $229.99 at Logitech (LIGHTSPEED) | $199.99 at Logitech (LIGHTSPEED TKL) | $179.99 at Logitech (Wired)

• Switches: Clicky (48g actuation force), Linear (43g actuation force), & Tactile (45g actuation force) low-profile mechanical switches, 1.3mm actuation point, G Shift & KEYCONTROL support

• Connectivity: Wired via USB Type-C, wireless via 2.4GHz Logitech LIGHTSPEED & Bluetooth (wireless & wireless TKL versions only)

• Battery life: Up to 36 hours (LIGHTSPEED) & 42 hours (LIGHTSPEED TKL) w/ RGB lighting at 100%, up to 800 hours (LIGHTSPEED) & 1,000 hours (LIGHTSPEED TKL) w/ RGB lighting disabled

• Weight: 1,080g (LIGHTSPEED), 860g (LIGHTSPEED TKL), 1,040g (Wired)

Next we have the long-awaited successor to the Logitech G915, which became one of the most popular low-profile gaming keyboards when it released in 2019. However, fans provided Logitech with a ton of feedback on overall durability, key wear and tear, software and hardware customizability, and more. Logitech took that all in stride when designing the new G915 X, and it could be the perfect upgrade for a lot of gamers.

The overall design language is very similar, meaning this is still an absolutely gorgeous keyboard, with the wireless versions boasting a brushed aluminum finish. However, Logitech has improved the rigidity and stability of both the individual switches and the keyboard deck, improving durability while also reducing key rattle and noise. The keycaps are now double-shot PBT to greatly increase wear and tear resistance over time, too.

Logitech also redesigned the switch connectors on these new 1.3mm mechanical switches (there are three varieties from which to choose), so it's now easier to swap out the keycaps for custom or third-party alternatives. Wireless performance and battery life should be even better, too, with Logitech promising up to 42 hours of usage even with the RGB lighting blasting at 100%. If you're worried about losing any features, don't be — both LIGHTSPEED variants (yes, there's a tenkeyless version) still sport Bluetooth connectivity, too.

You can get the new Logitech G915 X in full-sized wireless, tenkeyless wireless, and full-sized wired versions in both black and white, and all three also boast full software support for G Shift and KEYCONTROL. Basically, that means full customization for every key, with up to 15 layers of macros and shortcuts possible if you choose to go that far. The Logitech G915 X series is already available, too, with the full-sized wireless version retailing for $229.99 at Logitech.

A brand-new Astro A50 for all your devices

Image 1 of 6 It's identical to the ASTRO A50 X in so many ways. (Image credit: Logitech) Even the dock is almost identical, at least at first glance. (Image credit: Logitech) However, you do lose HDMI passthrough with the regular ASTRO A50. (Image credit: Logitech) For many, this may be the perfect trade-off for saving a bit of cash. (Image credit: Logitech) It's also available in black and white, and features more red accents. (Image credit: Logitech) The docking station is still one of the best parts about this headset. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech ASTRO A50 (Gen 5) • Price: $299.99 at Logitech

• Drivers: 40mm PRO-G Graphene, 20-20,000Hz frequency response, Dolby Atmos support, 7-core DSP

• Connectivity: Wireless (Windows PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch) via USB Type-C, Bluetooth (w/ multi-source audio mixing)

• Battery life: Up to 24 hours, rechargeable via docking station

• Weight: 363g

I reviewed the hyper-premium Logitech ASTRO A50 X, and its proposition was simple: it wants to be your only headset and hub connecting all your gaming platforms. The ASTRO A50 X accomplishes this with USB audio and HDMI passthrough, making it a very expensive, unique, and complicated wireless gaming headset. Now, there's a slightly simpler and more affordable alternative.

The Logitech ASTRO A50 (Gen 5) is honestly almost entirely identical to the more expensive X as a headset, apart from some additional red accents. Where it differs most is the all-important docking and charging station, which no longer features HDMI passthrough. The ASTRO A50 can still connect to up to three systems via USB audio simultaneously (with special support for Windows PC, Xbox, and PlayStation) and Logitech's PLAYSYNC tech, but it won't be able to switch your display inputs for you. To be frank, many people probably won't miss that.

You still get the same high-end audio experience with the 40mm drivers and 48KHz microphone. You still get the same support for spatial audio like Dolby Atmos. You still get the same ability to connect to your mobile devices with Bluetooth and use multi-source audio mixing alongside your gaming platform of choice. You still get the same software support for additional headset and audio customization. You still get the same comfortable design, complete with the same weight. All of that, and you save yourself $80.

The Logitech ASTRO A50 (Gen 5) is expected to arrive at some point in Oct. 2024, but you can preorder it now in black and white for $299.99 at Logitech, with the headset supporting basically any modern gaming platform you can think of.

Logitech ASTRO A50 (Gen 5) — $299.99 at Logitech The non-X variant of the ASTRO A50 may be the perfect premium headset for multiplatform gamers, reducing the complexity and dropping the one feature many people likely didn't use. The docking station, high-end audio, and comfortable design are all still here.

A full lineup for all your gaming needs

Image 1 of 6 The popular Logitech PRO LIGHTSPEED wireless mouse also got enhanced performance. (Image credit: Logitech) It's a familiar design, but upgrades the internal components. (Image credit: Logitech) Oh, and it's available in pink. (Image credit: Logitech) Logitech is also debuting its spin on an adjustable actuation keyboard. (Image credit: Logitech) Available in black, white, and pink, it's a stylish TKL keyboard. (Image credit: Logitech) Its claim to fame is, of course, those magnetic analog switches and all the software features Logitech includes. (Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech is updating some of its most popular gaming accessories with new designs, new features, and new price tags, and it doesn't stop with the products that I highlighted above. Even the Logitech PRO LIGHTSPEED, a more affordable alternative to the PRO SUPERLIGHT, is getting a new variant. The PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED boasts the same ambidextrous, heavier 80g design, but features the new HERO 2 sensor for massively upgraded performance across the board.

Logitech is also debuting its first gaming keyboard with adjustable actuation, going up against the excellent Razer Huntsman V3 Pro I reviewed. The Logitech PRO X TKL is a compact, wired gaming keyboard with magnetic analog switches. Through Logitech's software, you can adjust the actuation point for each key, and take advantage of exclusive features like KEYCONTROL, Rapid Trigger, and Multi-Point Action.

There's also Key Priority, which is similar to the controversial Snap Tap Razer introduced for the Huntsman V3 Pro line in that it allows you to override a key tap by pressing another key, but aims to avoid the pitfalls of Razer's implementation by being more customizable and easier to manage.

Either way, both these products will be available in matching black, white, and pink colorways. The Logitech PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED is available starting today for just $129.99 at Logitech, while the Logitech PRO X TKL will arrive sometime in Dec. 2024 for $169.99 at Logitech.