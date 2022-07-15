The Xbox Summer Sale 2022 is here, and it brought over 500 incredible game deals

What you need to know

Microsoft's Xbox Summer Sale 2022 has officially gone live.

Also known as the Ultimate Game Sale, this event gives Xbox gamers a chance to purchase games at discounts up to 90% off.

There are over 500 incredible game deals available, including an amazing 75% discount on Obsidian Entertainment's award-winning RPG The Outer Worlds.

If you're sad that you missed out on some of the great Xbox game deals that were available during Amazon Prime Day, don't be — you've got a second chance to take advantage of amazing discounts thanks to the Xbox Summer Sale 2022, which has officially gone live. Also known as the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, this event offers Xbox gamers up to 90% off on hundreds of games.

Specifically, the sale features discounts on over 500 games across the Xbox ecosystem, including titles playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Xbox 360, PC, and the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. These deals are available for countless indie and AA games as well as tons of AAA games as well, including recent releases such as the Halo Infinite campaign, Dying Light 2, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and more.

To find the deals that are just right for you, head to the official Ultimate Game Sale page (opens in new tab) on the Xbox website. There, you can look over all of the discounts available, and you can also use a variety of genre, platform, and maturity rating filters to narrow down your search. There's also a search bar you can use if you want to see if a specific title is on sale.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

One particularly awesome deal we found is a massive 75% discount on Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds, which was one of 2019's top RPGs and is one of the best Xbox RPGs ever released. The game is normally $60, but you can snag it during the Xbox Summer Sale for just $15.

Historically, the Xbox Summer Sale has lasted for two full weeks before ending. Therefore, we anticipate that the sale will be live from now until July 31 or August 1. Take advantage of the savings while you can!