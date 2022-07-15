The 16 best Xbox game deals from the 2022 Summer Sale

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but don't worry — thanks to the return of the Xbox Summer Sale in 2022 (also known as the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale), there are still plenty of fantastic Xbox game deals available for you to take advantage of. This year, there are over 500 games discounted, including some of the best Xbox games like top RPGs, action-packed shooters, sprawling open world adventures, and more.

It can be tough to find the best of the deals since there are so many to sift through, so to help you find some that you'll love, we've compiled a list of 16 of the top Xbox deals available from the Summer Sale. Make sure you snag them before the sales event ends on August 1!

The best Xbox Summer Sale 2022 game deals

(opens in new tab) The Outer Worlds | $60 $15 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This award-winning RPG from Obsidian Entertainment takes players to a space colony ruled by ruthless corporate overlords. Choose from a variety of different playstyles and make choices that will determine the fate of characters, factions, and more.

(opens in new tab) Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition | $60 $9 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) In this open world action game set in the Lord of the Rings universe, you'll recruit a personal Orc army and use it to conquer Mordor, crushing everyone in your way as you quest to create a new Ring of Power. The Definitive Edition also includes all of the game's DLC.

(opens in new tab) Batman: Arkham Collection | $60 $9 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This bundle gives you all three of the critically-acclaimed Batman Arkham action games for under $10, making it an absolute steal during the Summer Sale. Notably, all of the games in the collection have also received graphical overhauls.

(opens in new tab) ABZU | $20 $4 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This gorgeous and peaceful exploration game allows players to swim deep beneath the surface of the ocean and discover a vibrant underwater world. Without a doubt, it's one of the most relaxing games ever made.

(opens in new tab) Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition | $30 $6 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) While Titanfall 2 doesn't get much love from its developers these days, the game's campaign is nevertheless fantastic, and the multiplayer still has an active community too. The Ultimate Edition gives you instant access to many of the game's weapons, gadgets, and skins.

(opens in new tab) Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition | $40 $8 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This authentic open world medieval RPG takes you to 15th Century Bohemia and puts you in the shoes of Henry, a young blacksmith who's forced to watch as invading Cuman forces brutally slaughter his village and family. After escaping, Henry vows to get stronger and avenge his loved ones, joining the rest of Bohemia to defend his homeland. The Royal Edition provides access to all of the DLC expansions.

(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Bundle | $160 $48 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This incredible bundle allows players to access Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for less than the price of one of the games at MSRP. If you've been looking for an affordable way to experience the latest entries in Ubisoft's beloved open world action series, this is your best bet.

(opens in new tab) Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition | $40 $8 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) The most recent entry in BioWare's iconic fantasy RPG challenges players to lead a band of heroic characters on a dangerous journey. The choices players make during the adventure can (and will) drastically change the outcome of your campaign, giving Inquisition fantastic replayability. The Game of the Year Edition includes all three of the game's expansions.

(opens in new tab) Watch Dogs: Legion | $60 $15 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This open world multiplayer action game encourages players to work together to complete daring missions and other side activities across the cityscape of London, taking advantage of the unique skills and abilities of every person you come across.

(opens in new tab) The Escapists 2 | $20 $5 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) Think you have what it takes to break out of prison? In this strategy game, players will have to secretly devise and execute a plan to escape captivity, all while adhering to prison rules and avoiding the suspicion of the guards.

(opens in new tab) Prey | $30 $8 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This phenomenal immersive sim takes players to Talos I, a space station overrun completely by terrifying alien creatures. As you explore the ship and discover its dark secrets, you'll have to fight to survive with anything you can — even if that means embracing the powers of the enemy.

(opens in new tab) Metro Exodus | $30 $8 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This non-linear post-nuclear shooter tasks series protagonist Artyom with leading his people out of the Moscow tunnels and into the world, which has finally begun to heal from the wounds inflicted by nuclear war. However, many threats still remain, both human and mutant in nature.

(opens in new tab) Borderlands 3 | $60 $15 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) The latest Borderlands title from Gearbox features more loot and guns than any game before it, as well as a variety of different Vault Hunters for players to play as and create powerful builds with. Borderlands 3 is also the first game in the series to distance itself from Pandora, featuring multiple new planets to discover and explore.

(opens in new tab) Halo: The Master Chief Collection | $40 $16 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This value-packed collection offers all of the pre-Xbox One Halo shooters in one bundle, making it a must-buy for newcomers to Xbox's flagship franchise. The MCC also includes new cosmetic content that players can earn by playing, which is a nice bonus.

(opens in new tab) Ori: The Collection | $35 $12 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) This bundle gives you access to both Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, both of which are critically-acclaimed platformers with art and music that's nothing short of absolutely gorgeous.

(opens in new tab) Far Cry 5 + New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle | $100 $25 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) You can grab Far Cry 5 and Far Cry: New Dawn, as well as all of the DLC for both games, in this awesome bundle. These open world shooters take players to Hope County, Montana, challenging them to fight back against ruthless cult leaders and all of their followers.

If you're interested in checking out some of the other deals available as part of the Xbox Summer Sale, head to its official landing page (opens in new tab) to get a complete overview of every game on sale. Note that you can use the various filters to narrow down your search if you're looking for something specific.