These are my top 3 must-buys from the SteelSeries Black Friday sale — there's never been a better (and cheaper) time to upgrade

SteelSeries are well known in gaming circles for some of the most cutting edge accessories out there, starting with the first ever glass mousepad back in 2001 leading up to making some of the best gaming headsets on the market. They are a premium choice though with prices being at the higher end range, which is why Black Friday is the perfect time to get on board with some of the best they have to offer. SteelSeries have actually kicked off their Black Friday sales a week early with huge discounts through their own website and Amazon such as this stellar Xbox gaming headset, a Windows Central favorite, the Arctis Nova Pro wireless for only $279.99. I've picked out the best 3 items from the sale that we think are an absolute steal at these prices, but scroll down for everything available.

BEST FOR XBOX GAMING Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset

Was: $349.99

Now: $279.99 at Amazon



"This is one of the only Bluetooth combo headsets I've used that doesn't introduce interference or echoing. This is the only headset I've used that has a hot-swappable battery, to ensure you're never unexpectedly without power. This is one of the only two Xbox headsets I've used that have ANC, and it's far cheaper than the much-overpriced Beoplay Portal, despite doing way, way more. With a sleek design, next-level comfort, stunning sound, precision adjustment options, and a powerful DAC to go with it, I'm not afraid to say it: This, right now, is the king of all gaming headsets."



Windows Central Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2



✅Perfect for: A flawless audio experience across Xbox and Windows PC devices.



❌Avoid if: You need a headset that will also do content creation, as the microphone could be better here.



Spec: ANC | 44 hr wireless battery life | Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4Ghz wireless | 45m range | 10–22,000Hz wireless freq response | 10–40,000Hz wired frew response



SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Was: $239.99

Now: $149.99



"Dropping to a 60% size keyboard isn't as drastic as it might seem, especially when it's one as gorgeous as the Apex Pro Mini, and it was comfortable enough to be my daily driver once I memorized the shortcuts. If the price were a little lower, I'd have no problem ranking it towards the top of our best gaming keyboards alongside the full-sized Apex Pro."



Windows Central Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2



✅ Perfect for: People who want a responsive, wireless, linear keyboard that registers signals quickly for gaming.



❌ Avoid if: You much prefer tactile mechanical switches to linear ones.



Spec: Omnipoint adjustable switches | 0.2.-3.8mm actuation | 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C connectivity | 30-40 hours battery life | per-key RGB | 543g

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless RGB gaming mouse

Was: $99.99

Now: $59.99



"Those who are in love with RGB customization and the grid-like look of the Aerox 3 can rest assured that it's everything the photos show it to be. It'll look good in any gaming setup and blend in with whatever else you've got going on. And not only will it look good, but it'll play games just as well."



Windows Central Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐



✅ Perfect for: People who love RGB and an aesthetically pleasing design



❌ Avoid if: You are left-handed (though there is an ambidextrous version in white available)



Spec: 200 hr battery life (without lighting) | 5 meter range | 2.4GHz and USB-C connectivity | 2.4 ounces

STEELSERIES FULL SALE LIST

What to pick up from the SteelSeries Black Friday sale

SteelSeries continues to surprise and delight us with its Xbox and PC gaming accessories and trying to push the envelope with innovative new ideas to make your gaming sessions that bit better. Just recently it launched its first-ever Xbox gaming earbuds with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Gamebuds and we've found SteelSeries to be consistently great with gaming headsets.



If you pick up absolutely anything from them, I'd wholeheartedly recommend the Arctis Nova Pro wireless as it held the crown on our best Xbox gaming headset list for an extended period, and for good reason. While our reviewer has since favored the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, I personally find that model too bulky for my needs. The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless still takes the lead for me, thanks to its exceptional sound quality, immersive audio, and the convenience of its swappable battery system. Plus, although it's advertised as Xbox-compatible, it works seamlessly across all platforms, including PlayStation, PC, and Switch, making it a versatile choice for multi-platform gamers.



While the $279 price tag is steep, SteelSeries also offers solid budget-friendly options during sales. However, if you're after the pinnacle of gaming audio performance, the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is worth the investment. If you're more of a Razer gamer we also have live blog of all the latest Black Friday Razer deals.