These new gaming earbuds for Xbox gaming are now available to buy and I am intrigued given this brand's reputation for the great Xbox headsets

What you need to know

SteelSeries has announced the Arctis GameBuds, a new high-performance gaming earbud designed for consoles and PC.

The Arctis GameBuds feature advanced audio technology that enhances sound quality across all platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Available now for purchase, you can get the Arctis GameBuds for $159.99 on Amazon, Best Buy, or directly from SteelSeries.

Steelseries are known for making top-notch Xbox accessories, including the Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset which topped our best Xbox headsets list for a considerable amount of time and is still one of the best for most gamers. Earlier this month we shared the news that Steelseries was launching a shiny new product, earbuds for Xbox. The SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds are designed specifically for Xbox gaming (and also work with PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch) and they are now available to buy from Best Buy, Amazon and Steelseries direct for $159.99.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

A first for SteelSeries on Xbox (but make sure you buy the correct pair!)

The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are IP55 Water Resistant so they can withstand the harmful effects of dust, dirt, and water while the user is gaming, exercising, or traveling. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

It's worth noting if you are going to purchase these, we have linked specifically to the Xbox-compatible model as the alternate versions for PlayStation will not work, however the Xbox model works out the best value as they work across all platforms including Xbox.



The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds use Bluetooth 5.3 and a cross platform wireless adapter to enable connectivity with Xbox, and you can switch between modes with a triple-tap to the earbuds on the fly. They are also packed with active noise cancellation and come with a mobile companion app which provides game-specific audio profiles for over 100 Xbox and PlayStation titles, letting you fine-tune your audio.

Recharge the buds with ease using the included Qi wireless charging case, which doubles as storage for the 2.4GHz adapter.

Experience new heights of audio quality while playing your favorite games with SteelSeries' Arctis GameBuds (Image credit: SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Arctis Gaming Buds also boast an impressively long battery life of over 40 hours—10+ hours per use and three additional charges in the dock—you can get three hours of playtime from just 15 minutes of USB-C fast charging. The ergonomic design includes multiple silicone tips for a secure and comfortable fit during long gaming sessions. Plus, with IP55 water resistance, they’re protected against dust, dirt, and water.

SteelSeries is well-respected in the gaming community for creating some of the top headsets for Xbox and PC, including models like the Arctis Nova Pro, Arctis Nova 7X Wireless, and Arctis 1 Wireless. With this impressive pedigree, we’re excited to see how the Arctis GameBuds perform in the gaming earbud market, especially compared to the HyperX Cloud MIX Buds 2 and the budget-friendly Prism XR.

Notably, the Arctis GameBuds are the first earbuds the firm designed to be compatible with Xbox, eliminating the need for third-party adapters like the Skull & Co Bluetooth adapter that connects AirPods to the console. These being made specifically with Xbox gaming in mind should provide a higher-quality audio experience. Other manufacturers have explored this format, notably Razer with its Hammerhead earbuds for Xbox, but the specs SteelSeries is offering here blows that early effort out of the water. The increased competition should be intriguing to watch play out.



The SteelSeries Arctis Gaming Buds are available now for $159.99 from Amazon and Best Buy.