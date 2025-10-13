Get your Xbox controller recharged in a flash with the Razer Universal Quick Charge Stand.

If you're playing for hours at a time with a wireless Xbox controller, you're going to need a way to recharge them quickly so you can get back into the game.

One of the best tools for this task is the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S, with its critically acclaimed design, durable build, wide compatibility with Xbox controllers, and fast recharge times.

For just $23.99 at Amazon (discounted by 20% from its MSRP of $29.99), you can get your hands on the Aqua Shift variant of this charger and get your Xbox controller recharged for action in no time flat.

Why should you buy this Xbox controller charging stand?

With its magnetic contact system, this stand will keep your controller safely locked in place while charging. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Razer's Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S is packed with many admirable features that make it one of the best Xbox accessories for competitive and casual Xbox players alike.

It has a smart, stylish design with a high-quality build that will last you for years.

Plus, it's compatible with a wide range of Xbox One controllers, Xbox Series X|S controllers, Xbox Design Lab controllers, and even Elite Series 1 controllers, provided you outfit them with Razer-specific batteries, which are included with the stand.

Once you equip a controller with Razer batteries, this stand will recharge them to their full 8 hours of battery life in just under three hours by placing the controller on the stand.

It's also very easy to use as you simply plug the controller into the stand's magnet contact system connectors, and hook the stand to a console, PC, or compatible wall-plug via a USB-C cable.

Xbox Design Lab's "Pride" Wireless Xbox Controller attached seamlessly to Razer's Universal Quick Charging Stand. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

To top it off, it has an extremely affordable MSRP $29.99, making it a very cheap option to charge your wireless controllers.

Thanks to Amazon's limited-time 20% discount, this option is now even more inexpensive, as the Aqua Shift color variant of this charger is available for $23.99.

The stand also comes in a variety of other colors to match specific controllers, one of which is also on sale at Amazon, like the Silver variant for £23.99.

FAQ

Do you need Amazon Prime membership to use this deal? No. This deal is available to consumers who do not have Amazon Prime membership.

What Xbox controllers is this charger compatible with? The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Elite Series 1 controllers. It is not, however, compatible with Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers.

How long does it charge to recharge a controller? It will recharge a controller in less than 3 hours.

What battery packs is the controller compatible with? The Razer Quick Charging Stand is only compatible with Razer-specific battery packs, one of which is included with this product.

Are there different color variants? Yes. The Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand can be bought in a large variety of colors, including a Forza Horizon 5-themed color scheme.

