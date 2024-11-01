This legendary JRPG franchise is coming to Xbox for the first time, and the pre-orders are now live

What you need to know

Koei Tecmo has recently announced that pre-orders for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, the upcoming 26th entry in the long-running Atelier franchise, have gone live.

On top of that, Koei Tecmo has revealed in addition to a standard edition (both physical and digital) there will be two special physical collector's editions available for purchase on Koei Tecmo's Europe store page and free DLC for people who purchase the game within two weeks after it has launched on March 21, 2025.

Here's what you need to know about these special editions and DLC.

Atelier Yumia Premium Box edition contents

Take a look at the Atelier Yumia's Premium Box's goodies (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

The first special edition announced is the Premium Box edition which will contain the following:

A physical copy of Atelier Yumia.

An Atelier Yumia artbook,

A B3-size cloth poster with original illustration,

An Atelier Yumia CD titled "Extra Tracks".

Early access to a cosmetic DLC costume for Yumia called "Alchemist on her day off".

Atelier Yumia Special Collection Box edition contents

This edition of Atelier Yumia is truly special. (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

The second special edition which is called the Special Collection Box will contain all the content of the Premium Box edition and the following extra items:

A handkerchief made in the style of the Aladiss Research Team's bandana found in the game.

An A1-Size tapestry with original illustration.

A set of six decorative acrylic keychains

A set of six special clear file folders

A special sticker sheet

A real-life version of Yumia’s precious stuffed animal

An official short story booklet

An official short story translation booklet

Meanwhile, the free bonus DLC in question is early access to two cosmetic outfits: “Athlete of Memories” for Yumia and “Floating Object of Memories” for Flammi. There will also be a piece of gear up for grabs called the "Training Wrist Weight."

To obtain these items, you must purchase either a physical or digital copy of Atelier Yumia within up to two weeks after the game launches on March 21, 2025. These special editions and DLC will be available for PlayStation and Xbox versions of Atelier Yumia and will run you £66.66 for the Premium Box and £137.49 for the Special Collection Box.

Unfortunately, players in the United States won't get much use out of the special editions because they contain the European (PAL) versions of Atelier Yumia rather than the American (NTSC) versions. However, they are eligible to obtain the free DLC when the game comes out on US shores.

Are you ready to become a miraculous alchemist when Atelier Yumia arrives in 2025?

Atelier Yumia is the latest entry in the Atelier franchise, a light-hearted series of JRPGs where you play as alchemists going on magical adventures brewing up kinds of alchemical potions and contraptions. This game was announced back in September 2024, and it aims to bring in a new generation of fans to the franchise with its somewhat more serious story of tackling ancient mysteries, colorful cast of characters, action-packed real-time battle system, and its evolution of the series trademarked alchemy and crafting gameplay.

Atelier Yumia is also the franchise's first title to debut on Xbox consoles as it will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so it will have an opportunity to draw even more new fans to the series. However, in the wake of fierce competition from the likes of Atlus' Persona series, Metaphor ReFantazio, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and the upcoming HD remake of Dragon Quest 3, to name a few, Atelier Yumia will have a lot of work to do to stand out from the crowd.

Will this upcoming Xbox title and upcoming PC title be successful in enticing a new batch of Atelier fans and becoming one of the best Xbox JRPGs? Join the title character, Yumia, on her quest to seek the truth and find out when Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land launches on March 28, 2025, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.