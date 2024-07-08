This PlayStation game was the best-seller of May 2024 in the US thanks to its PC version, per Circana

What you need to know

Every month, Circana provides insight into the best-selling games and gaming hardware in the U.S.

PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling game of May 2024, per Circana, mostly due to the Windows PC version of the game that launched in the same month.

PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console hardware, with Xbox Series X|S second in dollar sales.

That's according to Circana executive director and advisor Mat Piscatella, who shared details on Monday regarding the best-selling games and hardware of May 2024. Per Piscatella, Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling game of the month, driven largely by the arrival of the game's Windows PC version.

Ghost of Tsushima was followed by Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023), and Helldivers 2. Meanwhile, April 2024's best-seller, Stellar Blade, fell to tenth place for May. Xbox titles Fallout 4, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves all helped round out the list of best-sellers for the month.

Over in hardware, the PlayStation 5 was again the best-selling console for the month. The Nintendo Switch took second place in individual units sold, while Xbox Series X|S consoles were second in dollar sales. Overall spending for the month reached $4 billion, a 6% drop year-over-year from a month that included the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You can see the best-selling games of the month (and the year so far) below. As always, some companies don't share digital data, including Nintendo and Take-Two Interactive, while others like Larian Studios don't share any data at all.

May 2024 Circana: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

1. Ghost of Tsushima

2. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door*

3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

4. Helldivers 2

5. MLB The Show 24**

6. Sea of Thieves

7. Minecraft

8. Elden Ring

9. Hogwarts Legacy

10. Stellar Blade

11. Fallout 4

12. EA Sports FC 24

13. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

14. Homeworld 3

15. Mario Kart 8*

16. Madden NFL 24

17. Rise of the Ronin

18. F1 24

19. Mortal Kombat 1

20. Dragon's Dogma 2

*Denotes no digital sales data

**Denotes no digital sales data on Xbox or Nintendo Switch

***Denotes no digital sales data for March through May

May 2024 Circana: Here are the best-selling games of the year so far

1. Helldivers 2

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

3. Dragon's Dogma 2

4. MLB The Show 24**

5. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

6. Tekken 8

7. Madden NFL 24

8. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

9. Hogwarts Legacy

10. Persona 3 Reload

11. NBA 2K24***

12. EA Sports FC 24

13. Sea of Thieves

14. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

15. Minecraft

16. Stellar Blade

17. Rise of the Ronin

18. Elden Ring

19. Grand Theft Auto V***

20. Skull and Bones

Analysis: Some strong legacy titles, but little else

It's great to see older games performing this well. Whether that's through expanding to additional platforms — such as Ghost of Tsushima coming to PC and Sea of Thieves coming to PlayStation 5 — or through renewed interest via media synergy, like the explosion in Fallout's popularity since the launch of the acclaimed Prime Video show.

For newer games though, this wasn't a fantastic month. This year needs a couple of big blockbusters to really shake things up and drive sales, because right now, the doldrums have set in, especially with Piscatella noting that May 2024's best-seller had the lowest sales for a May in the U.S. since May 2013.