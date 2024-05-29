6 of the 20 best-selling games of April 2024 in the US were Xbox titles, per Circana

What you need to know

Analytics firm Circana has published details on the best-selling games and hardware of April 2024 in the U.S.

PlayStation 5 exclusive Stellar Blade was the best-selling game of the month, while six Xbox games were in the top 20 best-sellers, including Fallout 4 and Sea of Thieves.

Hardware spending is down 43% overall, with PlayStation 5 being the best-selling console for the month.

Six of the 20 best-selling games of April 2024 in the U.S. were Xbox titles.

That's according to Circana executive director and advisor Mat Piscatella, who shared the latest sales data for the U.S. gaming industry on Wednedsay. For the month of April, Shift Up's PlayStation 5 exclusive Stellar Blade topped the charts, followed quickly by February's top-seller Helldivers 2 and last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Other games helping to round out the top 20 include Grounded, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves, all titles that (like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3) fall under the Xbox first-party portfolio. Outside of the surge of Xbox games, Dragon's Dogma 2, which was the best-seller for March 2024, also stayed in the top 20.

Overall, the gaming industry saw a 3% drop year-over-year, with increases in mobile spending unable to offset a colossal 43% drop in gaming hardware. The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console of the month, with Xbox Series consoles and Nintendo Switch second place in dollar sales and units sold, respectively. All three were down a minimum of 26% year-over-year, per Piscatella, with Nintendo Switch hardware down 69%.

You can see the best-selling games of the month (and the year so far) below. Bear in mind that like always, some companies don't share digital data, including Nintendo, while others like Larian Studios don't share any data at all.

April 2024 Circana: Here are the top 20 best-selling games in the U.S.

1. Stellar Blade

2. Helldivers 2

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

4. Sea of Thieves

5. Fallout 4

6. MLB The Show 24**

7. Dragon's Dogma 2

8. Fallout 76

9. Hogwarts Legacy

10. EA Sports FC 24

11. Rise of the Ronin

12. Grounded

13. Minecraft

14. Madden NFL 24

15. Princess Peach Showtime!*

16. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

17. Tekken 8

18. Mario Kart 8*

19. Elden Ring

20. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

*Denotes no digital sales data

**Denotes no digital sales data on Xbox or Nintendo Switch

April 2024 Circana: Here are the best-selling games of the year so far

1. Helldivers 2

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

3. Dragon's Dogma 2

4. MLB The Show 24**

5. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

6. Tekken 8

7. Madden NFL 24

8. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

9. Hogwarts Legacy

10. Persona 3 Reload

11. EA Sports FC 24

12. NBA 2K24*

13. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

14. Rise of the Ronin

15. Skull and Bones

16. Stellar Blade

17. Minecraft

18. Sea of Thieves

19. Elden Ring

20. Super Mario Bros. Wonder*

Analysis: Microsoft's multiplatform approach pays off for live service games

It's clear here that Microsoft's approach to porting some Xbox games to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch hardware is paying off. Specifically, choosing to move over co-op focused or live-service games like Grounded and Sea of Thieves is paying off extremely well, with both games charting nicely in April.

Single-player games (especially smaller ones) might not really make sense to port moving forward after Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush didn't really make an impact, but I absolutely see Microsoft bringing over more multiplayer games in the future.

It's also excellent to see the Fallout resurgence continuing, which is in no small part thanks to the absolutely excellent Fallout TV series that launched on Prime Video back in April. This strong performance raises serious questions about the need for studio closures under the Bethesda Softworks wing of Xbox, but at the very least, Bethesda Game Studios is on fire in the best possible way right now.