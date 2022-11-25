This premium Thrustmaster racing wheel scores big discount, free gift card for Black Friday

It can be difficult to know which of the many racing wheels for Xbox and Windows PCs is right for you, especially when so many are hard to find. As part of the sweeping Black Friday discounts on Xbox accessories and products, though, the premium and overall-excellent Thrustmaster T248X racing wheel is enjoying a monumental price cut — and Dell is throwing in a sizeable free gift card to sweeten the already-amazing deal.

(opens in new tab) Thrustmaster T248X racing wheel + $75 Dell gift card $475 $269.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) Saving $130 on the critically-acclaimed Thrustmaster T248X racing wheel is already a tantalizing proposition, but Dell is also throwing in a free $75 promo gift card to its shop with the purchase. Don't need the gift card? Amazon (opens in new tab) is matching Dell's sale price.

The Thrustmaster T248X racing wheel for Xbox and PC earned top marks in our review due to its high-quality force feedback, integrated LED screen and controls, and ease-of-use for racing newcomers and hardcore veterans alike. While you'll want to have a PC handy to update its firmware, the T248X is fully compatible with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, making it an incredible choice for excelling in the best Xbox racing games, like Forza Horizon 5.

Dell's promotion scores you $130 off this recent release's price tag — the lowest we've seen so far, and matching a similar price at Amazon. Dell's addition to the best Xbox Black Friday deals goes above and beyond, however, by throwing in a free Dell gift card worth $75, which you can spend on anything in the Dell store after you receive it via email (within 20 days of your purchase).

Gaming headsets: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Razer (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab)

All these savings and goodies in exchange for one of the greatest racing wheels on Xbox and PC? That's certainly a no brainer. It's best to take advantage of this deal as soon as possible, as Black Friday deals of this caliber are quick to deplete their stock, and racing wheels aren't known for having a ton of available stock at any one time in the first place.