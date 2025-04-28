Few controllers have served me as long and well as the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.

The competition for the best Xbox controller rages on, yet one still ranks as one of the best in the business, and my personal favorite — the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma.

This wired controller is packed with superb input accuracy, hair triggers, a sensitivity clutch, and more features that make it a must-have for serious Xbox gamers.

Razer's Wolverine V2 Chroma usually has an MSRP of $149.99, but the price tag has been cut to a more affordable $87.00 at Amazon, thanks to the return of its Amazon Gaming Week sales event.

Why seek out the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma?

I'd take the Razer Wolverine over the standard Xbox controller any day. (Image credit: Windows Central | Alex Cope)

Razer is one of the best third-party gaming manufacturers around, producing high-quality controllers, laptops, gaming chairs, and other products to satisfy gamers' needs when mainstream products from Microsoft and Sony regularly don't meet them.

One of my personal favorites from Razer is its Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller. This controller has helped me beat the best Xbox games around, like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Elden Ring, with far greater input accuracy and ergonomic comfort than the standard Xbox controller ever did.

How this controller won my heart, despite more advanced controllers being available like the Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition, is multifold.

For starters, input feels superior as the mecha-tactile face buttons and d-pad have a polling rate of 250Hz and an average input of under 4ms. Compared to the standard Xbox Series X|S controller, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller has twice the polling rate, and its input rate is 2.8ms faster.

For those who aren't so tech-savvy, it means that the Wolverine V2 Chroma will be able to detect your inputs faster, with exceptional accuracy and near-zero input lag to prevent your character's actions from appearing delayed while playing.

Image 1 of 3 Remapping the controls of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma via the free Razer Controller app. (Image credit: Windows Central | Razer) The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's back-paddles and hair-trigger locks. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma's shoulder buttons and hair-trigger locks. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

This accuracy also applies to the analog sticks and triggers, thanks to the controller's hair-trigger locks and "Sensitivity Clutch" features. The hair-trigger locks reduce the travel time it takes for the main triggers to read your inputs, so you can fire more rapidly.

The sensitivity clutch, meanwhile, reduces the travel time it takes for the analog stick to register the player's movement.

Combine these features together, and you will be able to make fast and precise headshots that will dominate the competition in fast-paced FPS games like Overwatch 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and the upcoming Doom: The Dark Ages.

On top of all that, all of the button functions (including the additional two shoulders and four back-pedal buttons) can be remapped via the free Razer Controller companion app to suit your playstyle from game to game.

Other standout features include compatibility with Windows PCs, RGB lighting, textured rubberized grips, and well-rounded handles for improved ergonomics, plus interchangeable analog stick toppers that will let you insert short or long caps.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma normally costs $149.99 at most retailers. However, thanks to a huge 42% discount from Amazon's "Gaming Week" event, one of the best Xbox controllers and best PC accessories now has a much more affordable price tag of $87.00 at Amazon for a limited time.