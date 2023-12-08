Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 grabs a September 2024 release date at the Game Awards 2023

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was delayed out of 2023 earlier in the year.

At the time, publisher Focus Entertainment shared that the game would be launching at some point in the third quarter of 2024.

During the Game Awards 2023, a new trailer revealed that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is launching on Sep. 9, 2024.

The Emperor's Angels are descending next year.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 was delayed earlier this year, with publisher Focus Entertainment revealing that the game would be launching in the second half of 2024. At the time, Focus confirmed that the release date for the game would be shared in early December. That promise came true at the Game Awards 2023, where Focus Entertainment revealed that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is launching on Sep. 9, 2024. You can take a look at the announcement trailer below:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is being developed by Saber Interactive. The team is using some of the tech from a prior game, World War Z, in order to power the massive swarms of alien Tyranids. When it launches, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Analysis: It's a chonky delay, but I'll be ready

While I wish the game was coming sooner, if this extra time is what the team needs in order to deliver a polished experience, then I understand. There's plenty of other Warhammer stuff to get to in the meantime, such as finishing Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader and writing up my review. Not to mention my Leviathan kits that still need assembling and painting sometime soon...