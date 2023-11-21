Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 catches delay to 2024 — but the release date is being revealed soon

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 2011 hack-and-slash shooter.

Originally slated to launch at some point in 2023, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is being delayed to the second half of 2024.

Publisher Focus Entertainment states the delay is due to ensuring the game hits the "highest quality" possible.

The exact release date for the game is being announced in early December.

One of 2023's most violent upcoming games is being delayed.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is no longer launching in 2023, with publisher Focus Entertainment pushing the game out to sometime in the second half of 2024 as developer Saber Interactive continues to work on the game.

In the press release, the publisher wrote that "Focus Entertainment is committed to releasing a game that is of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise."

When is Space Marine launching now?

Imperial might. (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

Focus Entertainment confirmed that the release date for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is being revealed at some point in early December. Given the timing, and considering the fact that this game was originally revealed at the Game Awards 2021, it seems extremely likely that the new release date will be shared during the Game Awards 2023. When the game arrives, it'll be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

When is Space Marine 2 set?

Despite changing developers and publishers, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a direct sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game, again starring Ultramarine Titus. Set years later during the events the 4th Tyrannic War, the game sees a player pushing back the Tyranid hordes of Hive Fleet Leviathan, while also dealing with the mysterious threat of the Thousand Sons Chaos Space Marine Legion.

Unlike the first game, which was a strictly single-player adventure for the story mode, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will include up to three-player co-op support, so you can grab a friend or two and blast through the alien monstrosities together.

Analysis: A larger than expected delay

I'm not surprised this game is grabbing a delay. The company had been saying "2023" for months without any additional details. That said, I figured it would be delayed to March, not to some point in the second half of next year. I'm glad the game is getting the time it needs, but it's definitely going to be hard waiting all those months.

In the meantime, I'll definitely be playing a lot of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and maybe I'll finally have time over the holidays to start painting my Leviathan box set. Those new Terminators are calling to me...