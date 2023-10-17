Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 FAQ - Gameplay, trailers, everything you need to know

Back in 2011, THQ and Relic Entertainment unleashed upon the world a new action set in the grim, dark futuristic universe of Warhammer 40,000 (a.k.a. WH40K), Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. This game was well-received by critics and Warhammer 40,000 fans for its brutal, fast-paced, and bloody gameplay.

It was also considered one of the best videogame representations of the Space Marine faction, even among modern WH40K titles like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector.

Fans loved it and couldn’t wait for a sequel to improve upon its gameplay foundation and add more classic WH40K factions like Tyranids, Eldar, Necrons, Tau, and more to fight. Unfortunately, fans would have to wait over a decade before a sequel would be announced during the Game Awards in 2021.

Now being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is dead-set on overtopping the first game with bigger production values, new gameplay features, and new enemies to purge in flame.

Here is everything you need to know about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: What is it about?

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 takes place in the dark future of the 42nd millennium where the Imperium of Man, humanity’s greatest empire, is assailed by alien and demonic threats from all corners of the universe. Mankind’s best hope for survival is the Adeptus Astartes, more commonly known as Space Marines.

These genetically modified super soldiers travel into the darkest corners of the galaxy and defend mankind from all kinds of enemies like warmongering Orks, Daemon-worshipping cultists, traitorous Chaos Marines, undying eldritch Necrons, deceitful Eldar, and more.

You play as one of these Space Marines called Titus, who in the previous game, saved the Forge World of Graia from the combined forces of Orks and Chaos Marines. However, Titus was arrested by the Inquisition, the Imperium’s secret police force, on accusations of heresy due to Titus being able to effortlessly resist the horrifying powers of a hellish dimension known as the Warp. While Titus was eventually found innocent, he was demoted from Captain to Lieutenant after his trial was concluded and Titus lost the trust of his fellow Space Marines.

To regain the faith of his brethren, Titus joins a squad of Space Marines fighting to save the Imperial worlds of Avarax and Kadaku from swarms of Tyranids. Tyranids are a race of genocidal alien monsters that travel the galaxy to devour every living being in sight and steal their prey’s DNA, so they could mutate to become stronger apex predators.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: What is the gameplay like?

The gameplay of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is that of a third-person, action game where you will participate in a lengthy cinematic campaign and fight hundreds upon hundreds of Tyranids. The campaign can be played solo offline or with two extra players in an online, three-player co-op mode.

You exterminate enemies by charging into the fray with a huge arsenal of melee weapons like Chainswords, hammers, knives, and axes or ranged weapons like Bolters, Flamers, Plasma Rifles, rocket launchers, frag grenades, etc. You also have defensive techniques at your disposal like dodge rolling, parrying enemies, or using heightened senses to increase your reaction time and instantly shoot an enemy in the face to interrupt an incoming attack.

Furthermore, you have a regenerative shield to protect your health, which refills over time if you don't take damage Additionally, executing finishing moves on Elite-type enemies when their health is low regenerates the shield. When a situation is looking dire, you can activate a super mode called Fury, which increases your attack power tenfold on all your weapons and regenerates lost health.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: When is it coming out and on what platform?

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is currently scheduled to release during the winter of 2023 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2: Will there be a special edition?

Praise the Emperor for this Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Collector's Edition. (Image credit: Focus Entertainment)

In addition to the regular edition, there is a special Collector’s Edition of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The PS5 version of this edition is available for pre-order on Focus Entertainment's website with the Xbox and PC versions soon to follow. The Collector’s Edition will include:

A Collector’s Case with unique artwork.

A 21 x 17.5cm, hand-painted, resin statue of Lieutenant Titus (with an interchangeable head accessory).

A 172-page art book called The Art and Making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

The base game of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Access to upcoming DLC planned for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Macragge’s Chosen. In addition, the DLC will include cosmetic skins for the Bolter weapon, Chainsword weapon, and Crux Terminatus Pauldron armor.

For the glory of the Imperium!

Warhammer 40,000 fans have waited long and hard for a sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, and soon, their patience and loyalty will finally be rewarded. Will Lieutenant Titus be able to reclaim the trust of his Battle Brothers and stop the Tyranid hordes? Will Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 live up to fans' expectations after over a decade of waiting and become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games in the Warhammer 40,000 franchise?

Help Titus defend Avarax and Kadaku from the Tyranids and find out when this upcoming Xbox title and upcoming PC title releases during the winter of 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.