Watch out for these EXPLOSIVE 75% discounts on the Minecraft Creeper and TNT block mini fridges

As one of the biggest gaming franchises on the planet, Minecraft has received all kinds of merchandise over the years. Two of those products are these Minecraft Mini Fridges designed after a TNT crate and the infamous Creeper monster. These mini fridges normally cost around $98.00, but Walmart is currently selling them at an astronomical 75% discount, reducing the MSRP to $24.00.

Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMinecraft-Green-Creeper-9-Can-Mini-Fridge-6-7L-1-Door-Ambient-Lighting-10-4-in-H-10-in-W-10-in-D%2F1443188422%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> was $98.00 now $24.00 at Walmart Keep your drinks chilled while playing Minecraft with this Minecraft Creeper mini fridge. This product can contain up to 9 drink cans and features unique features such as removable drip trays and shelves, built-in LED lights, and AC and DC power adapters so you can take it with you on trips.

Minecraft TNT mini fridge | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMinecraft-Red-TNT-x9-Can-Mini-Fridge-6-7L-x1-Door-Ambient-LED-Lighting-10-4-in-H-10-in-W-10-in-D%2F2739560060%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> was $98.00 now $24.00 at Walmart The TNT variant of the Minecraft mini fridge features the same features and storage capacity as the Creeper version. The only difference is this fridge is modeled after the TNT crates players use to blow things up in the game.

✅Perfect for: Minecraft fans looking for a Mini Fridge to store their drinks while playing Minecraft for many hours or on hot summer days. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a full-size fridge to store large quantities of food, drinks, and other perishables.

🔥More great deals🔥

Keep your favorite beverages cold for a 75% discount

In contrast to the real explosive Creeper, this Minecraft Creeper Mini Fridge is pretty chill. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

These unofficial, fan-designed Mini Fridges are cute and substantially well-done products, built with all kinds of features that help stand out among regular Mini Fridges. They have charming aesthetics that perfectly recreate the design of the Creeper and TNT crate and their compact size dimensions of 10.4 x 10 x 10 inches help them fit well in tight rooms like offices, bedrooms, and dorm rooms.

The Minecraft Mini Fridges have a sizeable storage capacity that can hold up to nine soda cans at once, allowing you quick access to lots of drinks when you need to stay hydrated during long gaming sessions. You can even take these Mini Fridges with you on trips as they come with AC and DC power adapters.

In addition, these Mini Fridges are built with thermoelectric cooling systems designed to keep your drinks cool 36°F below ambient temperature without CFCs or refrigerants. They also come with a removable drip tray so you can empty the fridges of excess water from the cans, and a removable shelf to store snacks on.

As an added bonus, these Mini Fridges have LED lights built into their doors to create visual effects and enhance their Creeper and TNT designs.

Product description to the fiery Minecraft TNT Mini Fridge (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

While they may not be able to store as many drinks compared to full-sized refrigerators, these Minecraft Mini Fridges are still fantastic products that will last Minecraft fans for a very long time.

Granted, their biggest drawback is their normally steep MSRP of $98.99. However, with Walmart's 75% discounts, reducing their prices down to $24.00, that's no longer an issue. However, these deals won't be available forever, so make sure you take advantage of them while you can before they disappear faster than a Creeper explodes.

As an alternative, if you'd rather your mini fridge looked like an Xbox Series X, Walmart also has a substantial discount on those, too.