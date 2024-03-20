There's nothing cooler than the Xbox Series X mini fridge, and now it's up for grabs with a refreshing half-price discount

The Amazon Spring Sale is in full swing, bringing huge deals for various products, but it's not the only retailer dishing out discounts. Walmart has just hosted a discount for this cute Xbox Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge, created by Ukonic, and is currently enjoying a 50% discount at Walmart, down from $88.88 to $49.94 at Walmart, making this the perfect time to grab it.

Xbox Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXBOX-Series-X-Replica-8-Can-Mini-Fridge-Thermoelectric-Cooler%2F414202579" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> was $88.88 now $49.94 at Walmart Grab the Xbox Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge at Walmart for half its original price right now. This compact-sized accessory can hold up to 8 cans or snacks without taking up too much space in your room.

✅Perfect for: Xbox gamers looking for a mini fridge to be by their side, keeping drinks cold on standby when gaming during hot summer days. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a larger fridge that can store dozens of drinks instead of just eight and can be left on all the time. 💰Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FXbox-Replica-Fridge-Thermoelectric-Cooler%2Fdp%2FB09MDZ5QQZ%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fdib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.WSzgHiSYP1FnW7wYN6ZXZNs5B6VI8HRRxt6qZcYFXg2df42ZKFFm798Qzd3btrqWzMVXigDhqLdSRWNxARhxw8WBCWKhgwbY6g59tNoLoDrBbitKDgoeKUoIACJXGjiTdeAcoA48TPYkHNEspNES8S-T4iG8T7P_xHi5pckrITLw1wA6hgR5ReM_jvQbvOoXNpwiaFAJDQodgZIwffRFdS4r2IYRH5V-JePRpGLd974.9M9Ouq_lGJTP4GS1MQ0qqoH9fVZLTvj8F9ymZE-_QlI%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DXbox%2Bmini%2Bfridge%26qid%3D1710938644%26sr%3D8-3%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$99.99 at Amazon

Keep your drinks cold for half the price

Ukonic's Xbox Series X mini fridge is an ideal accessory for Xbox gamers looking to keep their beverages chilled during hot weather. (Image credit: Windows Central)

For those unaware, Ukonic is a third-party manufacturer that designs various gaming merchandise, including lights, clothing, and storage units inspired by Minecraft, Halo, and Xbox. One such memorabilia is the Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge (Thermoelectric Cooler), an item designed to take the in-joke of the Xbox Series X looking like a giant fridge when it was first unveiled in 2019 and make it into a reality.

While this product was initially designed to get a laugh out of Xbox fans, it is a well-made mini fridge in its own right.

Its design perfectly replicates the design of an Xbox Series X without compromising its functions. It has a USB charging port to charge Xbox controllers and other devices, and it can be powered by a 240-volt mains outlet or a 12-volt DC adaptor used for cars.

Its compact size, 7.3 x 7.3 x 14.3 inches, and 4.5L volume can hold up to 8 small cans or snacks without taking up too much space in your room. In addition, the mini fridge features thermoelectric cooling via a fan to avoid the need for refrigerant chemicals that traditional refrigerators require.

Whether its for storing drinks or snacks, the Normally, the Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge has you covered. (Image credit: Windows Central)

However, the 'Xbox Series X Replica 8-Can Mini Fridge' has limited storage space compared to larger, fully dedicated fridges and consumes more power than regular fridges. To avoid burning out the thermoelectric cooling fan, you shouldn't leave this fridge running for more than two days at a time. Despite these flaws, the Xbox fridge is still a high-quality mini-fridge worthy of purchase if you're a hardcore Xbox fan. Since this product is currently on sale at Walmart at a 50% discount, now is the perfect time to grab one.