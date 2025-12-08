Many games from the Wholesome Snack broadcast look ideal for playing on handhelds like Xbox Ally X and Steam Deck.

It's that time of the year again, leading up to The Game Awards 2025, where we get to take a look at several cozy indie games announced during the Wholesome Snack 2025 broadcast hosted by Wholesome Games.

There are expected to be over 20 games shown off during this showcase, and I'm sure many of them will be ideal titles for me to play on handheld gaming PCs like Steam Deck, Xbox Ally X, Legion Go 2, and more.

Once the show starts, I'll list all of the games that have been revealed, along with any known release dates and platforms (PC, Xbox, etc). I'll even mention if we know if a game is Steam Deck verified or not.

That way, you can start adding them to your wishlists or playing any available demos they might have.

How to watch Wholesome Snack 2025

Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition 2025 - Video Game Showcase - YouTube Watch On

People can tune into the Wholesome Snack broadcast on Tuesday, Dec. 9 @ 12PM PT / 3PM ET at Wholesome Games' YouTube and Twitch channels.

I've also embedded the YouTube video above so you can watch it right here.

Every Wholesome Snack 2025 game and its platforms

After the broadcast starts, I'll list off every game that is shown here, along with any revealed platforms or potential release dates. So, check back and refresh the page once the show starts!

FAQ

What is Wholesome Snack? Wholesome Snack is a specific online game showcase hosted by Wholesome Games. This broadcast focuses on indie games with cozy, casual, or relaxed vibes.

When is Wholesome Snack 2025? Wholesome Snack takes place on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

How long is Wholesome Snack 2025? The Wholesome Snack 2025 showcase is expected to show over 20 indie games and is expected to run between 30 minutes to an hour.

How can I watch Wholesome Snack 2025? On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, the Wholesome Snack 2025 broadcast can be watched at the official Wholesome Games channels on YouTube and Twitch.