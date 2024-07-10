Why pay $1 million for a Counter-Strike gun? You can get a dBrand skin with the same pattern for $60... if you're lucky.

What you need to know

Someone recently purchased an in-game gun with a unique blue gem skin for $1 million in the multiplayer first-person shooter, Counter-Strike 2.

That virtual firearm inspired a new range of skins from dBrand.

The new dBrand skins do not cost $1 million, but you may have to pay a premium to get one featuring a blue gem.

Purchasing one of the new skins at retail price gives you a 3.2% chance of getting a skin with a blue gem.

You can guarantee your skin will have a blue gem by paying 10x the normal retail price of the item.

If you'd like to encase your favorite game console or gadget with a rare skin, dBrand has the perfect range for you. The company just unveiled a new lineup of skins for various devices that are inspired by the most expensive in-game weapon in Counter-Strike 2 history. Unlike the record-breaking AK-47 that cost someone $1 million, dBrand's new skins start at a price normal gamers can afford. But if you have some extra cash to spend or really want a rare blue gem on your skin, dBrand has some options.

Purchasing in-game items can prove costly, especially if you have to purchase the items on the second-hand market. Recently, a Counter-Strike weapon sold for $1 million, setting a record. If you follow Counter-Strike, you'll know about the now-famous StatTrak Factory New #661 Case Hardened AK-47 featuring a blue gem design. If you don't follow the game, just know that someone spent $1 million on a very rare in-game item.

The new Case Hardened skins from dBrand are inspired by that AK-47. The skins won't cost you $1 million, but they aren't cheap if you want one with a blue gem. If you pay retail price for a Case Hardened skin, you'll only have a 3.2% chance of getting one with a Blue Gem. If you want to increase those odds, you can "bribe" dBrand by paying more. Paying 3x retail will increase your chances to 9.3%, while bumping up to 5x retail price will land you a 15% chance of getting a blue gem. To guarantee a blue gem on your Case Hardened skin, you have to pay 10x the normal cost of the skin in question.

Image 1 of 3 You can skin your Xbox Series X with a design inspired by a Counter-Strike gun that sold for $1 million. (Image credit: dBrand) The new lineup of skins from dBrand lets you decorate a range of smartphones, consoles, and gadgets. (Image credit: dBrand) Portable consoles, including the Steam Deck, are among the devices you can get a Case Hardened skin for. (Image credit: dBrand)

You can get a Case Hardened skin from dBrand for a variety of devices, including game consoles, smartphones, and computers. Gaming-related options include skins for a Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, an Xbox Series X, or an Xbox Series S. There are also skins for consoles from Nintendo and Sony.

The starting price of a skin depends on the device you want to decorate. The Case Hardened Xbox Series X skin costs $59.90, meaning you'd have to pay $559 to guarantee getting one with a blue gem. Whether you choose to gamble on the chance to get a blue gem is up to you. Personally, I think the skins look pretty slick with or without the blue gem.