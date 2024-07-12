Will Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League being FREE be enough to make you play it?

What you need to know

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of three games being offered for free to Amazon Prime subscribers during the Amazon Prime Day event from July 16 - July 17.

The controversial live service game received mixed review at launch in February, and cost $70 at launch.

You'll also be able to get Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider during the event.

In a surprising turn of events, one of the most anticipated games this year, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, launched to mixed reviews and some all-out terrible ones. Conversely, our reviewer enjoyed the game, but you can't deny that the $70 live service title from Rocksteady was setting headlines alight back at launch in February, and even prior to that, with a huge number of people searching for how to refund the game while it was in paid early access.



We can now do that for free for those who didn't experience the game for ourselves, who may want to see what the fuss was about. If we have an Amazon Prime subscription of course. Yes, only months after release Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PC is one of 3 titles being offered to Amazon Prime subscribers for free during the Amazon Prime Day event coming up next week.



Amazon Prime Day is from Tuesday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 18. It lasts 48 hours (yes, it's actually two days). To get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider absolutely free, you'll need to be a subscriber. The good news is that you can grab a 30-day free trial and take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day deals during the event, too.

Amazon Prime: Free 30-day trial New members can enjoy exclusive Prime Day discounts for free and cancel anytime. After the trial, membership is $14.99/month plus tax. Includes access to games via Prime Gaming alongside Prime Video and Prime Music.

Amazon Prime's Prime Gaming section (formally known as Twitch Prime) is actually incredible generous, and I've taken advantage of many offers already such as grabbing copies of Fallout 76 for free, and regular Diablo 4 goodies like free cosmetics and tier skips. Even if you don't want to play any of the free games available, it's worth logging in over Prime Day to claim your codes and you can add Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to your backlog.

Is it worth playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

(Image credit: xbox)

I've not played Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League myself, but despite its controversies, I'd be hard-pushed to say any game isn't worth trying, at least for free. Currently on Steam, the player count is extremely low which is especially worrying considering this is a service game. You can play through the game as a solo experience if you wish, with AI controlling the other members of your squad, focusing on the main story and single-player missions. I'll definitely be claiming the code at least.



Hopefully, offering the game for free may give the game a new lease of life, but fans are already unhappy with the delay to Season 2, word of which came only days before the scheduled start on July 11. Going forward, though, the new season starts on June 25th and introduces a new playable character, a new map, and new episodes, so it may be worth grabbing your copy on Prime Day and waiting until the new season starts to play, as many players will return to the servers for this.



Will you give Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a try?